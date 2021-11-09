MBB: Five Things to Watch - USC Upstate

South Carolina opens the season against USC Upstate Tuesday evening.

1. No Bryant

It wouldn’t be basketball season without some bad news, would it? South Carolina’s top returning scorer Keyshawn Bryant has been suspended for the first five games of the season for violating athletic department policy. Bryant is coming off the best season of his career and was arguably South Carolina's best player last season when he averaged 14.4 points on 48.3% shooting and grabbed 5.4 rebounds.

Bryant did not play in the exhibition game due to a nagging knee injury.

“I’m not going to expand too much into that, I have too much respect for Keyshawn to give up too many details of his situation. This is not something I found out about yesterday. He has battled a knee in preseason,” Frank Martin said. “He could have played against Benedict but I didn’t play him because of his knee. His knee is in a good place right now but this is a decision that had to be made.”

Martin added that Bryant is in good spirits and is continuing to practice with the team. He called the news “disappointing,” but added that Bryant is “my guy.”

2. Who are these guys?

In addition to Bryant, South Carolina’s other top returning player, Jermaine Couisnard, missed the exhibition, as did center Tre-Vaughn Minott. With those three out, South Carolina played a roster almost entirely made up of newcomers. Only Wildens Leveque and little-used (or maybe barely-used) Mike Green, Ja’von Benson, and Ford Cooper were with South Carolina last season.

But the bulk of the team - nine players - are new. All the new faces mean lots of teaching in practice, which makes Martin happy. He joked that the fun part is that there is always something new to teach, but that means there is always another mistake.