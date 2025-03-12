MBB: Gamecocks End 2025 Season With Another Come Up Short Comeback Bid

South Carolina's season came to a close in painfully familiar fashion Wednesday afternoon, as the 16th-seeded Gamecocks mounted a valiant comeback before falling just short in a 72-68 loss to 9th-seeded Arkansas in the opening round of the SEC Tournament.

The defeat followed a script that had become all too familiar for Lamont Paris's squad throughout the 2024-25 campaign - a slow start, a significant deficit, a spirited rally that electrified fans, and ultimately, heartbreak in the final moments. South Carolina (12-20) saw its season end despite outscoring Arkansas 38-25 in the second half.

The Gamecocks started promisingly, connecting on three early three-pointers to take a 9-5 lead. But Arkansas (20-12) seized control midway through the first half with a 13-2 run that built a double-digit advantage. The Razorbacks closed the opening period on a devastating 11-0 run over the final three minutes, taking a commanding 47-30 lead into halftime.

Arkansas shot a blistering 54.8% in the first half while dominating the glass with an 18-12 rebounding advantage. Jonas Aidoo led the charge with 14 points and 8 rebounds before intermission, while Trevon Brazile added 8 points.

The Razorbacks extended their lead to as many as 20 points at 54-34 early in the second half, and the game appeared destined for a lopsided conclusion. But as they had done repeatedly throughout the season, South Carolina refused to concede.

Sparked by Collin Murray-Boyles and a suddenly energized defense, the Gamecocks began chipping away at the deficit. Cam Scott knocked down back-to-back three-pointers, and Jamari Thomas added another as part of a 7-0 burst that trimmed the margin to 59-48 with 11:58 remaining.

The comeback intensified over the next several minutes as Arkansas went ice cold, missing shots and committing turnovers against South Carolina's pressuring defense. The Razorbacks endured a stunning 7:48 scoring drought, during which the Gamecocks reeled off 12 consecutive points. Murray-Boyles capped the run with a jumper that pulled South Carolina within 61-60 with 2:50 remaining.

D.J. Wagner finally ended the Arkansas drought with a crucial three-pointer that pushed the lead back to four points. The teams traded baskets down the stretch, with Jacobi Wright's jumper cutting the deficit to 66-64 with 47 seconds remaining.

Arkansas responded with a well-executed play out of a timeout, resulting in a Johnell Davis layup. After a missed three-pointer by Thomas, the Razorbacks converted free throws to seal the victory despite a frantic final sequence that saw Scott slam home a dunk off a Collin Murray-Boyles steal with three seconds left to keep hope momentarily alive.

Murray-Boyles finished his sophomore campaign with 20 points and 12 rebounds for a big-time double-double. Thomas added 16 points, and Wright contributed 13, but the trio couldn't overcome Arkansas's balanced attack led by Brazile's 16 points and 7 rebounds.

Davis and Aidoo each added 14 points for the Razorbacks, who will advance to face eighth-seeded Ole Miss in the second round. Arkansas dominated inside with a 26-16 advantage in points in the paint while shooting 44.6% for the game.

For South Carolina, the loss marked the end of a season defined by competitive spirit but ultimately undermined by narrow defeats. The Gamecocks continually struggled to close out winnable games, particularly in conference play, and they'll likely look the portal again to shore up some gaps to try to get this team over the hump next year.