The transfer portal is open, and has officially hit South Carolina men's basketball.

Guard Meechie Johnson announced in a social media statement on Monday afternoon he intends to enter the transfer portal.

"I want to thank the entire coaching staff, strength coaches, trainers, lumni and professors for contributing to me having a wonderful experience while attending USC," Johnson said in the statement. "Gamecock nation will always have a place in my heart. Coach Paris has been very impactful in my life and my development and that is my guy forever but all being said, I will be entering the transfer portal and wll also be considering testing the NBA Draft waters."

Johnson has one more year of eligibility as a graduate transfer after already transfering once in his collegiate career from Ohio State to South Carolina. He spent two years with the Gamecocks, helping South Carolina go from 11-21 his first year to 26-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament in year two.

This past season he averaged 14.1 poins per game to lead the Gamecocks, serving as the team's emotional leader as well. The senior point guard did everything, appearing in all but one game and willing his team to victory at times. He scored 24 in the NCAA Tournament loss against Oregon, and broke the 20-point mark nine times this season.

If he chooses to pursue the NBA route it will be the second consecutive year he has done so after he went to the NBA combine last summer befor deciding to return to Columbia for another year.

The Gamecocks will now have to replace three of their top four scorers off this year's team with B.J. Mack and Ta'Lon Cooper also both out of eligibility.

