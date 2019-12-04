The Gamecocks made two key adjustments, going to a zone defense and a smaller lineup with Jermaine Couisnard and Keyshawn Bryant, and the result was a 10-0 run. AJ Lawson had a pair of breakaway layups to start the run, and then the zone forced the young Minutemen into turnovers.

South Carolina turned the ball over on three of its first four possessions and struggled with its shot as UMass came out on fire and built a 19-10 lead midway through the first half. It wasn’t the UMass press that gave South Carolina trouble, it was careless play in the halfcourt. South Carolina was able to beat the press regularly for layups, but when it had to run its offense, the result was turnovers and missed shots.

South Carolina outscored UMass 29-16 over the last ten minutes of the half and led 39-35 at halftime. South Carolina got into quick foul trouble at the beginning of the second half, and UMass took advantage with a 7-0 run to take a 50-47 lead. Jalyn McCreary answered with a 15 foot jumper, and then Couisnard scored four straight to retake the lead.

After Couisnard put the Gamecocks back ahead, Bryant gave them what should have been a comfortable lead. He scored five straight points, and then found Lawson open for three to cap a 14-4 run and give the Gamecocks an 11-point lead with two minutes left in the game.

UMass didn’t give up, and forced South Carolina to sweat out the win. South Carolina went just 5-8 from the foul line, and UMass made three threes in the final two minutes to pull within two points at 82-80 with 6.2 seconds left. Lawson was fouled and made both of his free throws to clinch the win.

Lawson finished with 24 points, his fourth 20-point game of the season after having six all of last year. But it was the reserves, Couisnard and Bryant, who came through in the key moments. Couisnard tied his career-highs with 16 points and six assists. Bryant scored 13 points in his first game of the season, and brought flexibility off the bench. He and Minaya shared power forward duties when South Carolina went small, and along with Couisnard and Lawson gave South Carolina four long, athletic players who could pass, and finish, over the UMass press.

Their success getting to the rim is the main reason South Carolina shot 55 percent for the game. But South Carolina was just 2-10 from three, and the free throw issues were a game and season-long struggle. South Carolina was just 16-26 (61.5 percent) from the line, and is now just under 60 percent (59.8) for the season.

Between the press and UMass’ talented freshman Tre Mitchell, it was not a good night for South Carolina’s bigs. Mitchell seemed to get whoever guarded him in foul trouble. Wildens Leveque had three fouls in eight minutes, and played less than a minute in the second half. McCreary and Alazno Frink were better, but both had four fouls that limited their production. Maik Kotsar was most effective, with nine points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three steals. He missed a late free throw that prevented him from finishing in double figure scoring for the sixth straight game.