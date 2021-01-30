MBB: South Carolina flops at Vanderbilt
South Carolina gave up two big first-half runs and lost to Vanderbilt 93-81.
For the second time in three games, South Carolina’s defense was non-existent. After South Carolina gave up a record 109 points to Auburn last weekend, Frank Martin made changes to the defense and held Georgia to 59 points. But it was the old defense that traveled to Nashville.
“From the first possession of the game today I knew we were in trouble,” Martin said. “When you’re completely out of sync with the rules that you go into a game with on the first possession, you’ve got zero chance of getting it right.”
Previously winless in the SEC, Vanderbilt went on a 20-2 run early in the game, and then after South Carolina cut the lead to two, finished the first half on a 19-6 run. South Carolina never threatened in the second half, as Vanderbilt shot 49.2% and went 13-33 from three. Scotty Pippen, Jr. was terrific with 23 points and seven assists. Maxwell Evans had 29 points, and Dylan Disu had 17, including 15 in the first half.
South Carolina actually shot better than Vanderbilt, hitting 50% of its shots, and finished the game on a 16-2 run. But that says more about Vanderbilt’s weaknesses - and being able to empty the bench at the end of the game - than anything South Carolina did well. The inability to get defensive stops combined with free throw shooting was just too much to overcome.
South Carolina was called for 22 fouls, compared to 16 for Vanderbilt, and the Commodores shot 27 free throws compared to 14 for South Carolina. Vanderbilt made 13 more free throws than South Carolina.
AJ Lawson led South Carolina with 21 points, but South Carolina’s point guards struggled tremendously. The Gamecocks had more turnovers (16) than assists (13), and nine of the turnovers came from Jermaine Couisnard and Seventh Woods. Couisnard shot 2-15 and had four assists and four turnovers. Woods had a season-high 11 points, but couldn’t stay on the court due to five turnovers. Trae Hannibal was the most effective point guard, getting 10 points on 4-4 shooting, but he hurt his back trying to take a charge and only played 12 minutes.
“He played with energy and enthusiasm so he stuck out like a sore thumb,” Martin said.
Notes:
Keyshawn Bryant was saddled with foul trouble and had 13 points and a team-high six rebounds in 20 minutes. … In desperate search of a spark, Nathan Nelson played 9 minutes and hit a three-pointer. … TJ Moss was scoreless with two rebounds and an assist while playing the final 11 minutes of the game. … South Carolina’s next game is Wednesday against Florida.