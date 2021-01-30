South Carolina gave up two big first-half runs and lost to Vanderbilt 93-81.

For the second time in three games, South Carolina’s defense was non-existent. After South Carolina gave up a record 109 points to Auburn last weekend, Frank Martin made changes to the defense and held Georgia to 59 points. But it was the old defense that traveled to Nashville.

“From the first possession of the game today I knew we were in trouble,” Martin said. “When you’re completely out of sync with the rules that you go into a game with on the first possession, you’ve got zero chance of getting it right.”

Previously winless in the SEC, Vanderbilt went on a 20-2 run early in the game, and then after South Carolina cut the lead to two, finished the first half on a 19-6 run. South Carolina never threatened in the second half, as Vanderbilt shot 49.2% and went 13-33 from three. Scotty Pippen, Jr. was terrific with 23 points and seven assists. Maxwell Evans had 29 points, and Dylan Disu had 17, including 15 in the first half.