South Carolina assistant Bryan McClendon remains a member of the Gamecock football staff, and former South Carolina linebacker Rod Wilson is set to join the staff barring any last-minute snags, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

- McClendon drew looks from multiple NFL teams this offseason and even turned down more than one opportunity at the professional level. He interviewed with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin for the team's vacant wide receivers coach position but is now expected to stay at South Carolina.

*** Want more behind the scenes on Gamecock football's offseason? Check out the latest Insider Report on GamecockCentral.com ***

- With McClendon returning for the 2020 season, he will continue coaching the team's wide receivers, the position he has tutored under Will Muschamp since the 2015 season.

- Bobby Bentley is expected to return to coaching the team's running backs in 2020, with new staff addition Joe Cox remaining at tight ends, the position he was hired to coach. Mike Bobo will coordinate the offense and take lead on coaching the quarterbacks.

[Not a subscriber? Subscribe now to get in-depth, accurate South Carolina scoop like this and get 50% off your first year]