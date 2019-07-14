McGregor 'just starting to scratch the surface' of his abilities
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALLSouth Carolina’s freshman class has officially arrived on campus this summer with eight freshmen either on campus or expected before school starts in August. Before...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news