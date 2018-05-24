GamecockCentral.com

South Carolina has its first linebacker for the 2019 class.

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas three-star linebacker Jahmar Brown announced a commitment to South Carolina Thursday over finalists Miami and Stanford.

"I did a lot of praying over it for a few weeks, and I just feel like its where i need to be," Brown said. "When i went up there I felt like home. The coaching staff was really genuine and I felt like they have the best interest for me."

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Brown last visited Columbia when he took in the Gamecocks spring game in late March.

Brown already has his official visit to South Carolina scheduled for the first weekend of June and plans to sign during the early signing period.

He was recruited to South Carolina by defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson.

Brown is the 11th commit to the Gamecocks 2019 class and second from St. Thomas Aquinas, joining center pledge Vincent Murphy.

Brown's other scholarship offers include: Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, FAU, Kansas State, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, N.C. State, Northern Illinois, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pitt, USF, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and Virginia Tech.

*** Get complete South Carolina coverage by joining the Gamecock Central community! ***