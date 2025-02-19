Staley on Naismith Coach of the Year Watch List

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina women’s basketball head coach Dawn Staley was one of 15 coaches named to the 2025 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List presented by AXIA Time, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced today. Staley is the only four-time winner in the award’s history for men’s or women’s basketball, including winning it the last three seasons.

Staley’s put her stamp on NCAA history this season, becoming just the second coach all-time to lead her team to multiple 40-game win streaks after the Gamecocks opened the season with five wins that stretched their streak to a program record 43 games. South Carolina also put together an SEC-best 71-game home winning streak that ranks third in NCAA history and an SEC-best 57-game conference regular-season win streak that is tied for sixth in NCAA history.

This season, Staley once again has her Gamecock atop the SEC standings with an 11-1 conference record. The team’s 23-3 mark includes a nation-leading 12 games against ranked opponents with an NCAA-best nine wins in those outings. With the nation’s toughest schedule, the Gamecocks are still ranked among the nation’s best in scoring (15th, 80.2 ppg), field goal percentage defense (6th, .349), rebounding average (14th, 42.4 rpg), turnovers per game (14th, 12.2), assist to turnover ratio (12th, 1.4), blocks per game (6th, 5.7) and bench scoring (1st, 41.6).

No. 6/6 South Carolina is back at Colonial Life Arena on Thursday to close out a three-game homestand against Arkansas at 7 p.m.

Continue to check GamecocksOnline.com and the team’s social media accounts (@GamecockWBB) for the most up-to-date information on South Carolina women’s basketball.

Naismith Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List

Geno Auriemma, UConn

Kenny Brooks, Kentucky

Kim Caldwell, Tennessee

Mark Campbell, TCU

Cori Close, UCLA

Nell Fortner, Georgia Tech

Lindsay Gottlieb, Southern Cal

Niele Avey, Notre Dame

Kevin McGuff, Ohio State

Jeff Mittie, Kansas State

Wes Moore, NC State

Kim Mulkey, LSU

Shea Ralph, Vanderbilt

Vic Schaefer, Texas

Dawn Staley, South Carolina