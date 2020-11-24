“We know who our starting quarterback is going to be,” Bobo said, “but we’re not announcing that to the public.”

Mike Bobo said the Gamecocks know who the starter will be this week but for now it stays a secret.

South Carolina has it’s starting quarterback named and ready to go for Saturday, but it’s going to stay in house for the time being.

The conversation since Saturday has centered around Luke Doty, who came in during the second half for incumbent starter Collin Hill and sparked the offense off the bench.

Also see: Thoughts on Luke Doty, moving forward from the Missouri game

With Doty in the game South Carolina scored 10 points put up over 200 yards of offense and averaged over five yards a play, a marked improvement over the first half results.

Bobo—and the rest of the players on the team, including Doty—stayed mum on who the starter will be in Tuesday’s media availability.

Doty brings in a more change-of-pace quarterback with his ability to run and extend plays more so than Hill or Ryan Hilinski despite being a freshman.

Bobo didn’t seemed worried about the inexperience, saying the game plan will be tailored to whoever they dub as the starter.

“Whichever quarterback is in there we’re going to do things that fit their skill set,” Bobo said.

Also see: Gamecocks pushing hard for Rivals150 big man

Doty finished the game going 14-for-23 with 130 passing yards and leading the Gamecocks with 11 rushes for 59 yards.

This week, the message to Doty has been to stay within himself and be ready to play and lead if his number is called.

“I had a talk with Luke yesterday. I told him I wanted him to be Luke Doty. I don’t want him to be anybody else other than Luke Doty. Sometimes comparisons are going to happen, but I leave that up to you guys. I’m stressing to be Luke Doty and who he is,” Bobo said.

“Be the best Luke Doty he can be with his football skills, how he runs, how he throws and his leadership skills, too. Don’t try to be me; don’t try to be Connor Shaw. You have to be Luke Doty. That’s what’s genuine. When you’re genuine, that’s when people will follow you.”

The Gamecocks practice again Wednesday before having walk-throughs Thursday and Friday then another walk-through Saturday.

Also see: Insider notes on the snap count

“We have a job to do. We have to get ready; we have to prepare. Today was day one of installation on normal downs, first and second downs, and learning the plan,” Bobo said of his message to the quarterbacks.

“You have a job to do. Your job of quarterback is to learn what we’re doing so we can do what we need to do but to also be a leader of the football team. Being a leader of the football team is showing up, doing your work and being a team guy. It’s not about you. That’s what being a leader is.”