The junior reliever signed his contract with the Seattle Mariners' organization today and will being his journey throughout the minors soon.

Morgan, arguably the Gamecocks' best pitcher this season, was picked in the 13th round (No. 396 overall) by the Mariners and was one of five Gamecocks picked by professional teams joining TJ Hopkins, Luke Berryhill, Jacob Olson and Ridge Chapman.

Coming to school with the mindset he'd be a reliever, Morgan pitched well enough to earn a spot in the Gamecocks' opening weekend rotation and the role fit him well.

He'd turn into the team's best starter, finishing as the ace on the staff going 4-6 with a 3.80 ERA, third-lowest on the pitching staff behind Brett Kerry and TJ Shook.

There were a few memorable moments over the course of his one-year stint in Columbia, but he'll probably be most remembered for his stare down in the series-clinching Clemson game where he struck out five and gave up two runs in 6.2 innings.

After playing one year at Oklahoma State, Morgan transferred to San Jacinto where he went 2-1 with a 3.1 ERA and 50 punch-outs before committing to South Carolina.

South Carolina had five players including Morgan and nine signees drafted this week. Infielder Tyler Callihan has officially signed with the Cincinnati Reds but the remainder of the players eligible to return to school have until July 15 to decide if they want to sign professionally or come to school.