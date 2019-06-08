Erik Kimrey on Alex Huntley: 'He's the total package'
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITINGFormer South Carolina quarterback and current Hammond head coach Erik Kimrey has seen a lot of football players in his time around the game, but new Sout...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news