The news was very good for the Gamecocks, he said.

Will Muschamp updated a laundry list of injuries after Saturday's 49-9 win over UT-Chattanooga, most notably that of Jaycee Horn.

Horn left the game with a lateral ankle sprain and Muschamp said postgame he should be fine moving forward.

Muschamp said the coaching staff thought he could go back in but had some trouble pushing off.

A.J. Turner had a quad contusion but should be fine as well.

Steven Montac didn't play Saturday after being limited in practice with a groin injury but Muschamp didn't seem worried about his status moving forward.

Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum were both dealing with lingering injuries and were limited in their practice snaps this week and didn't play much against the Mocs.

Eldridge Thompson, OrTre Smith, Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston are all out for the year. Jaylin Dickerson, J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey missed the game as well with injuries.

Rico Dowdle and Ty'Son Williams, both managing lingering issues, dressed Saturday but did not play a snap.