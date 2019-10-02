Dowdle rolled his ankle in the Kentucky game after going over the 100-yard mark against the Wildcats, and Joyner sat out the contest with a hamstring injury.

On the weekly SEC teleconference, South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Will Muschamp provided a health update on running back Rico Dowdle and quarterback/wide receiver Dakereon Joyner.

"Rico is working out and running but he has not practiced with us," Muschamp noted. "He is moving around. I anticipate Rico being back."

While Muschamp seems to anticipate Dowdle's return sooner than later, it will a bit longer before there is more clarity on Joyner.

"Dakereon hasn't done anything," said Muschamp. "I'll know more about Dakereon first of next week, but we were going to shut him down this week no matter what.

