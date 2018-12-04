SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Myrtle Beach High School finds itself one win away from a South Carolina 4-A state championship and South Carolina four-star quarterback commit Luke Doty is a key reason for the Seahawks' 2018 success.

After playing primarily wide receiver last season and quarterback in some packages, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Doty has taken over the starting quarterback position this season and ran (and thrown) with it.