Myrtle Beach coach on Gamecocks commit Luke Doty: 'He just wants to win'
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
Myrtle Beach High School finds itself one win away from a South Carolina 4-A state championship and South Carolina four-star quarterback commit Luke Doty is a key reason for the Seahawks' 2018 success.
After playing primarily wide receiver last season and quarterback in some packages, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Doty has taken over the starting quarterback position this season and ran (and thrown) with it.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news