GamecockCentral - New name at starting defensive end

Aaron Sterling is out for tonight's game against Texas A&M, and Tonka Hemingway was listed as the Gamecocks' starter at defensive end tonight.

Sterling is with the team pregame in street clothes, and has been dealing with a knee injury.

Hemingway, a true freshman, will take over for him and will be tasked with trying to stop the Aggies' rushing attack.

The Gamecocks also appear to be without Shilo Sanders, RJ Roderick and Keveon Mullins, who are not warming up with the team currently.

South Carolina kicks off at 7 p.m. on ESPN.