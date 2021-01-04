GamecockCentral - Nick Muse announces return to South Carolina football

New South Carolina tight ends coach Erik Kimrey said last week that he was confident and hopeful that senior tight end Nick Muse would be back for a final season of eligibility.

On Monday, Kimrey officially got his wish when Muse announced on Twitter that he would be back next season.

Muse and Kimrey had what Kimrey called a great conversation last week.

"He seems like a great guy and I look forward to him coming back and being a great leader on this team," Kimrey said. "We need him."

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Muse was South Carolina's second-leading receiver this past season behind only wide receiver Shi Smith.

Muse hauled in 30 receptions for 425 yards and a touchdown as a senior this past season but has one final year of eligibility left since this past season didn't count against players' eligibilities.

As a junior in 2019, Muse transferred into the program from William & Mary and caught 17 passes for 158 yards.