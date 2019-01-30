Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-30 06:31:45 -0600') }} football Edit

One of nation's best intrigued by Gamecocks program

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral.com
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

Mount Juliet (Tennessee) four-star Reggie Grimes traveled to Columbia over the weekend with his father, former Alabama player Reggie Grimes Sr., to get a closer look at the South Carolina football program.

While in town, Grimes got his first look at USC's brand new football operations center.

Jdyssjzgz1mmxlq5bwxb
Rivals.com
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}