SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Columbia (South Carolina) Hammond School product Alex Huntley gave South Carolina a significant piece of the 2020 class when he made his pledge to the Gamecocks over the weekend.

The Rivals250 selection, ranked as a four-star by Rivals.com, was a longtime target for Will Muschamp and his staff. In this feature, GamecockCentral.com spoke with Alex's mother, Lisa, who gave insight into the recruiting process from her perspective.

GamecockCentral.com subscribers can see what she had to say below on what it feels like to keep her son home, how USC differentiated itself throughout the recruitment, and more.

