The second day of the SC ProAm got going on Tuesday evening at Heathwood Hall. Former Gamecocks PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell made appearances in Tuesday's games.

Final scores:

Game 1: Chick-fil-a 135 Honda of Columbia 105 (Jermaine Couisnard, Maik Kotsar, PJ Dozier, TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary)

Game 2: Hood Construction 120 Bernie's Chicken 102 (Wildens Leveque, Trae Hannibal, Sindarius Thornwell, Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden)

Game 3: Jets 108 Leevy's 107 (Alanzo Frink, Keyshawn Bryant, Trey Anderson)

