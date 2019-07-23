News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 22:57:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Photos: Gamecocks at SC ProAm Day 2

Katie Dugan • GamecockCentral
@KBDugan
Photographer

The second day of the SC ProAm got going on Tuesday evening at Heathwood Hall. Former Gamecocks PJ Dozier and Sindarius Thornwell made appearances in Tuesday's games.

Final scores:

Game 1: Chick-fil-a 135 Honda of Columbia 105 (Jermaine Couisnard, Maik Kotsar, PJ Dozier, TJ Moss, Jalyn McCreary)

Game 2: Hood Construction 120 Bernie's Chicken 102 (Wildens Leveque, Trae Hannibal, Sindarius Thornwell, Seventh Woods, Jair Bolden)

Game 3: Jets 108 Leevy's 107 (Alanzo Frink, Keyshawn Bryant, Trey Anderson)

Click below to view photos of the action or check them out on Flickr.


