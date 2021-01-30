GamecockCentral - Photos: Gamecocks Saturday Preseason Baseball Scrimmage

South Carolina held their second preseason scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.

The Garnet defeated the Black squad 2-0. The teams combined for 10 hits on a chilly afternoon in Founders Park.

Quick Note:

Brandon Fields seems to have picked up where he left off the last time I saw him in the fall. His speed is a huge asset on the basepath and in field. He made a stellar catch near the warning track in center, and stole some bases this afternoon.

