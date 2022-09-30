SPENCER RATTLER

Spencer Rattler’s overall stat line may not be that impressive, but he did throw for two touchdowns and ran for another. The two interceptions were not Rattler’s fault. Rattler put both passes on the money and the receiver did not make the catch. To make matters worse, the receiver did not knock the ball down to prevent the defense from making a play. Rattler was on point with his decision-making in the passing game. However, he still needs to improve his decision-making within the run game in regards to keeping or giving on the QB read options.



MARSHAWN LLOYD

Marshawn Lloyd again exhibited what he can do when given a little space to work. He was effective in both the rushing and passing game, scoring touchdowns in each phase. After last night’s game, Lloyd now claims 6th place in total rushing yards in the SEC, one spot ahead of Tank Bigsby. That will surely change once other SEC teams have completed their games this weekend, but Lloyd is on a roll and will need to continue producing at a high level for Carolina to achieve preseason expectations.



SHERROD GREENE

Sherrod Greene seems to be settling back into his role with each game. Linebacker play has been hit or miss as a unit this year, but last night Greene did his part to help the cause. He finished with half a sack and an interception. Carolina will need Greene to continue progressing as the upcoming opponent has made linebacker play look sloppy in the past.



TIP OF THE CAP

JALEN BROOKS

Jalen Brooks manages to create big plays and yards after contact no matter who the opponent is. He collected 3 receptions for 61 yards and flashed yet another highlight reel catch. At the moment, Brooks stands 6th in the SEC in receiving yards with 298. Expect Rattler to continue looking his way as the season wears on.



BAM MARTIN-SCOTT

Bam Martin-Scott continues to make the most of his opportunities. For the past three games, he has made an impact when given a chance and also secured his first interception of the year against SC State. The only question remaining is when will Martin-Scott start to see regular playing time on defense?



ZACCH PICKENS