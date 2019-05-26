The Gamecocks brought in John Scott Jr. to coach the defensive line and so far he’s already making strides with a mixed group of linemen.

But, at practice there is a new voice that players haven’t heard before this spring.

On the Gamecock defense, there aren’t many new faces to learn and numbers to memorize; the majority of the starting lineup and rotation players return so there isn’t much turnover in terms of players that fans will see on the field this fall.

“He’s been very good. I’ve learned a lot from him,” Rick Sandidge said. “I’ve gained a connection with him; I don’t have anything bad to say about him. He’s a good coach and knows what he’s talking about.”

He joined South Carolina this offseason, replacing Lance Thompson who spent the last three seasons in Columbia, coming over from Chad Morris’s staff at Arkansas with previous stops at Georgia Southern, Texas Tech and with the New York Jets.

Scott works with the interior defensive line, spending the majority of his time with the tackles during practice to get them ready for the SEC.

He’s spent a little time working with BUCKs/ends coach Mike Peterson working with the defensive line as a whole and some of the edge rushers already see the impact Scott’s had on his group.

“I know the guys like him a lot,” Brad Johnson said. “He’s real interactive with the guys and I can feel his presence just being on the D-line. I feel like the guys are reacting good to the change.”

The Gamecock defensive tackle group is interesting with a good mix of experienced and young players.

They have a bunch of guys that have logged serious snaps in the SEC—Athlon second-team All SEC tackle Javon Kinlaw, Keir Thomas and Kobe Smith—with a few young guys like Sandidge and J.J. Enagbare, who were thrown into the fire as freshmen (Enagbare will play end and not tackle this season, though).

The rest are guys who have been in college and haven’t played much or freshmen getting their first taste of college ball. Scott caters to all of them, and one transfer last season sees the difference already.

“He knows what he’s talking about,” Jabari Ellis said. “He’s a great D-line coach and I’m soaking up everything like a sponge.”

The Gamecocks have not been shy to play young players and Scott will have his fair share of young talent to work with this spring and heading into fall camp.

He’s working some with five-star talent Zacch Pickens, junior college player Devontae Davis, who’s been working some at tackle and end, and Joseph Anderson some (although he’s mostly worked at end).

There’s one more that’s still set to enroll this summer in four-star Jaquze Sorrells and all of them could have a chance to compete and play early.

“If you’re able to play as a freshman, you’re going to play. you have guys leaving in three years now, you have that daggum transfer portal,” Scott said. “Guys are going to play early now. I think it’s important they understand that my number may get called. In this league you have to have depth. Those freshmen have to be ready to go just like the junior and seniors.”