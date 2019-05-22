What Paul Mainieri said about South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL HOOVER, ALA.—With a national title, five trips to the College World Series and 10 combined SEC titles (regular season and tournament), Paul Mainieri knows what it ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news