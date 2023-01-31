South Carolina will not have a representative in the Super Bowl. Early last week that statement would have been impossible. Chris Lammons has been a staple of the Chiefs special teams and Hayden Hurst was the starting tight end in Cincinnati. This week leading up the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs cut Lammons to make room some players returning from injury. Their likely plan was to hope that Lammons would clear waivers and they could resign him to their practice squad and then elevate him for Sunday's game. Cincinnati signed Lammons off waivers, despite him not being eligible to play for the Bengals until after the Super Bowl. Cincinnati's gamesmanship cost the former Gamecock DB a chance to play in what would have been his second Super Bowl. Lammons finished his fifth NFL season with seven tackles and a forced fumble. He appeared in every Chiefs game on special teams and logged 19 snaps on the season on defense. South Carolina is not represented on the Philadelphia Eagles roster. Full stats and highlights below.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Hurst caught four of five targets for 37 yards in the Bengals 23-20 loss in Kansas City. Hurst finished his fifth season in the NFL with 52 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. He had 13 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals three playoff games.

San Francisco 49ers Javon Kinlaw: Kinlaw had four tackles in the 49ers NFC Championship loss to the Eagles. Kinlaw dealt with injuries for much of the year and only appeared in four regular season games. He finished his third NFL season with four tackles. Kinlaw played in all three San Francisco playoff games and recorded five tackles with one coming for a loss of yards. Deebo Samuel: The South Carolina Swiss Army knife finished his fourth professional season with 49ers with three catches for 33 yards and six rushing attempts for negative nine yards. San Francisco's offense had no shot in the second half as the Eagles knew that QB Brock Purdy couldn't throw the ball due to injury. Purdy's backup, and 49ers 4th stringer Josh Johnson, also left the game with a concussion. At that point the Eagles crowded the box and keyed in on Deebo and Christian McCaffrey. Deebo's postseason numbers were 13 catches for 211 yards and a touchdown and 13 carries for 34 yards. For the regular season, Samuel's numbers were 56 catches for 623 yards and two touchdowns and 42 rushes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. The clips below show what Deebo was dealing with the entire second half.

