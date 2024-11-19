Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 11

In case you were wondering, one-time Gamecock Jaheim Bell has played in nine games for the Patriots this season. He has one catch for one yard. One-time Gamecock Marshawn Lloyd has appeared in one game for the Packers and has six carries for 15 yards to along with one catch for three yards.

Ernest Jones and Javon Kinlaw had standout performances this week while Nate Adkins found the end zone for the second time this season. There are currently 29 Gamecocks earning NFL pay checks right now.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith played eight snaps on defense and 12 on special teams without recording a stat in Miami's win over the Raiders. He has 12 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Dial played 22 snaps on special teams without recording a stat in New England's loss to the Rams. He has four tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon recorded five total tackles in the Jets loss to the Colts. He also recorded a sack and recovered a fumble. Kinlaw has 32 tackles, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and 2.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey was signed to the Jets practice squad last week. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons played 10 snaps on special teams and two on defensive without recording a stat in the Colts win over the Jets. Chris has 11 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley was signed to the Jags practice squad last week. This is his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst was inactive for the Chargers SNF win over Cincinnati. Hayden has seven catches for 65 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Adkins caught one pass and made it count for a 12 yard Touchdown. He has four tackles and six catches for 34 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Gargiulo is on the Broncos practice squad. This is his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This is his second season in the NFL.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller is on the Giants practice squad. He has one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico had 28 yards rushing on 11 carries and caught two passes for six yards in the Cowboys blowout loss to the Texans. Rico has 26 catches for 172 yards and three touchdowns and 402 rushing yards this season.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks was inactive this week. Jalen has eight catches for 107 yards on the season.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy played a season-high 38 defensive snaps and recorded four total tackles. He has eight tackles on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens had one tackle and a QB hit on 18 defensive snaps in Chicago's loss to the Packers. He has been active for four games this season recording four tackles.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Nixon had four tackles in the Packers win over Chicago. He also returned two kickoffs for 51 yards. This season he has 46 total tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley had three total tackles and a QB hit. Enagbare has 22 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Gilmore had three tackles in the Vikings win over the Titans. He has 40 tackles, an interception and five defended passes on the season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is currently on the IR. This is his third season in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): The Panthers had a Week 11 bye. He has 27 tackles on the season with a sack and a defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): The Panthers had a Week 11 bye. D.J. has six tackles, two for a loss, a sack and two QB hits on the season.

Jaycee Horn (DB): The Panthers had a Week 11 bye. Horn has 44 tackles, 10 defended passes and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): The Panthers had a Week 11 bye. He has 29 catches for 284 yards on the season with four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn was active for the Falcons loss to the Broncos, but he did not appear in the game. Jovaughn has appeared in one game this season.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 20 offensive snaps and 7 on special teams in the Saints win over the Browns. He has four tackles on the season.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer was relegated back to the emergency third QB role with the return of Derrick Carr. For the season, Rattler is 59-for-99 with 571 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He's been sacked 14 times in three games.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones had a game 13 total tackles in the Seahawks win over the 49ers. Ernest has 81 total tackles and three defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo had one carries for minus one yard and caught four of seven targets for 22 yards. He also got into it with the specialist after a third missed field goal. Samuel has 33 catches for 490 and a touchdown on the season and 27 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown.