There was quite a bit of positive roster movement with former Gamecocks during week 13 of the NFL season. Zack Bailey saw himself get activated to the main roster for the Chargers. Bryan Edwards has found a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, while Edwards would prefer to be on the main roster, going from Marcus Mariota to Patrick Mahomes can't hurt one's career. The Carolina Panthers, (Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith), and the Arizona Cardinals (Pharoh Cooper), were byes during week 13. Cooper was demoted back to the practice squad for the bye week. We'd expect him to get elevated again if Rondale Moore is out. Mike Davis was a healthy inactive for the Ravens as was Rashad Fenton for the Falcons. On the field, former Gamecock defensive players carried the load this week as several Carolina alumni had interceptions. Full results below.

New England Patriots Kevin Harris: Harris played 1 snap and got 1 carry that resulted in a 1-yard loss. Harris has 4 carries for 4 yards on the season.

Atlanta Falcons Damiere Byrd: Byrd caught his only target for 12 yards. He has 10 catches for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

Green Bay Packers Kingsley Enagbare: Enagbare saw his playtime decrease this week logging 29 snaps. He had 2 tackles. Enagbare has 26 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 2 sacks on the season. Keisean Nixon: Nixon logged 37 snaps on defense and continued to shine on special teams. He had 2 tackles, defended a pass, and sealed the win for the Packers with a 4th quarter interception. Nixon also returned 4 kickoffs for 102 yards with a long of 35 yards. Nixon has 20 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception on the season. Check out one of the greatest of all-time praising Keisean.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4uPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9rZWlzZWFubml4 b24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGtlaXNlYW5uaXhvbjwvYT4gcHV0 cyB0aGUgZ2FtZSBvbiBpY2Ugd2l0aCBhbiBJTlQhIPCfp4o8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR0J2c0NIST9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dCdnNDSEk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb0Jvd2xWb3RlP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHJvQm93bFZvdGU8 L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dv UGFja0dvP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jR29Q YWNrR288L2E+PGJyPjxicj7wn5O6IEZPWCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28veTNPVmRCNWV5cSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3kzT1ZkQjVleXE8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR3JlZW4gQmF5IFBhY2tlcnMgKEBwYWNrZXJzKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BhY2tlcnMvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTk1 MDgyNzk3MDg2OTY1NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg NCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5LZWlzZWFuIE5peG9uIEJSSU5HUyBUSEUgSlVJQ0Ug8J+ngzxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Qcm9Cb3dsVm90ZT9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Byb0Jvd2xWb3Rl PC9hPiArIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2Vpc2Vhbm5p eG9uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBrZWlzZWFubml4b248L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lc095RHRwdGxBIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20vZXNPeUR0cHRsQTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIb2dn8J+OhfCfj7sgKEBI b2dnTkZMKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hvZ2dORkwv c3RhdHVzLzE1OTk1MjA5ODA2NjUyMTcwMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQg YXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdl dHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2 PgoK

Minnesota Vikings Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps. D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played 47 snaps on defense and recorded 3 tackles with 1 coming for a loss and one QB hit. He has 28 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks. The one QB hit came at a perfect time for the Vikings as they held on to improve to 10-2.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5ELkouIFdvbm51bSB3aXRoIGEgbmljZSBoZXNpIG1vdmUgdG8gYmVh dCBEdWFuZSBCcm93biBmb3IgYSBRQiBoaXQgb24gdGhlIFZpa2luZ3MmIzM5 OyBnYW1lLXdpbm5pbmcgaW50ZXJjZXB0aW9uLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vY0tJMXk3eEpYVSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NLSTF5N3hKWFU8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2lsbCBSYWdhdHogKEBXaWxsUmFnYXR6KSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dpbGxSYWdhdHovc3RhdHVzLzE1 OTk5MDE5NDU0MDA5NDI1OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1i ZXIgNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Tennessee Titans Dennis Daley: Daley played 45 snaps at left tackle. PFF, (Pro Football Focus), has Daley graded at 50.0 on the season.

Houston Texans A.J. Cann: Cann played 65 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 63.3 for the season.

Cleveland Browns Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney had 2 tackles this week. He has 20 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.

Los Angeles Rams Ernest Jones: Jones had 8 tackles this week. He has 89 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

Miami Dolphins Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged only 21 snaps but he had 1 tackle which was a sack. He has 20 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season. Brandon Shell: Shell played 46 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 62.2 on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CaWcgc2FjayBvbiAzcmQgZG93biBieSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01lbHZpbkluZ3JhbT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5ATWVsdmluSW5ncmFtPC9hPiDwn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Qcm9Cb3dsVm90ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1Byb0Jvd2xWb3RlPC9hPiB8IPCfk7o6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9NSUF2c1NGP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jTUlBdnNTRjwvYT4g b24gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkxvbkZPWD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATkZMb25GT1g8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9IbDN2MjNkM0M0Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGwzdjIzZDND NDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWFtaSBEb2xwaGlucyAoQE1pYW1pRG9scGhp bnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWlhbWlEb2xwaGlu cy9zdGF0dXMvMTU5OTUzODgwOTg1MDQwODk2MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5EZWNlbWJlciA0LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

San Francisco 49ers Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 4 carries for 5 yards. He also had 6 catches on 10 targets for 58 yards. On the season Deebo has 50 catches for 569 yards and 2 touchdowns and 37 rushes for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of his carriers should should have been a 10-yard loss and he managed to keep it from being a complete disaster.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5EZWVibyBTYW11ZWwgY2FzdWFsbHkgbWFraW5nIDQgZGVmZW5kZXJz IG1pc3MgYXQgdGhlIHNhbWUgdGltZSDwn5iFPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Byb0Jvd2xWb3RlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jUHJvQm93bFZvdGU8L2E+ICsgRGVlYm8g U2FtdWVsIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xUVhleEpLd1lJIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vMVFYZXhKS3dZSTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGV4IFRy YW4gKEBuaW5lcmFsZXgpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v bmluZXJhbGV4L3N0YXR1cy8xNTk5NTQ1NjU2ODA4NzMwNjI0P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDQsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Kansas City Chiefs Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 10 snaps and had one tackle. He has 4 tackles on the season. Chris Lammons: Lammons was active this week but did not record any stats. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.

Cincinnati Bengals Hayden Hurst: Caught 2 of 3 targets for 12 yards. Hurst has 48 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Hurst exited Sunday's game with the Chiefs in the first half with a calf injury.

Los Angeles Chargers Zack Bailey: As stated above Bailey was active for the first time this season, however, he did not log any offensive snaps.

Dallas Cowboys Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 4 snaps on defense and recorded 2 tackles. He has 15 tackles on the season.

Indianapolis Colts Stephon Gilmore: 6 total tackles and 2 passes defended including an interception. Gilmore has 52 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 8 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 79.5 on the season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TdGVwaG9uIEdpbG1vcmUgUElDSyEgPGJyPjxicj7wn5O6OiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvSU5EdnNEQUw/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNJTkR2c0RBTDwvYT4g b24gTkJDPGJyPvCfk7E6IFN0cmVhbSBvbiBORkwrIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9sNmVaOG1WdmNwIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vbDZlWjhtVnZjcDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3B1aG9ES0FFS0oiPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9wdWhvREtBRUtKPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE5GTCAoQE5GTCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ORkwvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTk1 OTEzMDYzMDAzMTM2MDI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIg NSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJo dHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJz ZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

New Orleans Saints Adam Prentice: Prentice got his first carry of the season taking it 2 yards. He has 1 catch and 1 carry this year that both went for 2 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ryan Succop: Succop was 1-1 on field goal attempts and he converted on both of his extra-point attempts. Tom Brady will get the credit but Succop's last extra point was the winning point. He is 24-27 on field goal attempts this season and 17-17 on extra points. Succop has 89 points this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5SeWFuIFN1Y2NvcCBjYXBzIG9mZiB0aGUgY29tZWJhY2sgd2luIGZv ciB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CdWNjYW5lZXJz P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCdWNjYW5lZXJzPC9hPiEgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9yeWFuc3VjY29wP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkByeWFuc3VjY29wPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Hb0J1Y3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0J1Y3M8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL05GTFR3aXR0ZXI/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxUd2l0dGVyPC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQVFNS25RMkdLTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FR TUtuUTJHS088L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2lja2VyIFVwZGF0ZSAoQGtpY2tl cnVwZGF0ZSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9raWNrZXJ1 cGRhdGUvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTk5ODAyMjk0MjE3MTU0NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgNiwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK