Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 13

Ernest Jones
Ernest Jones (Jeffrey Lee/AuburnSports.com)
Stephen Anderson • GamecockScoop
There was quite a bit of positive roster movement with former Gamecocks during week 13 of the NFL season. Zack Bailey saw himself get activated to the main roster for the Chargers. Bryan Edwards has found a new home with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, while Edwards would prefer to be on the main roster, going from Marcus Mariota to Patrick Mahomes can't hurt one's career.

The Carolina Panthers, (Jaycee Horn and Shi Smith), and the Arizona Cardinals (Pharoh Cooper), were byes during week 13. Cooper was demoted back to the practice squad for the bye week. We'd expect him to get elevated again if Rondale Moore is out. Mike Davis was a healthy inactive for the Ravens as was Rashad Fenton for the Falcons.

On the field, former Gamecock defensive players carried the load this week as several Carolina alumni had interceptions. Full results below.

New England Patriots

Kevin Harris: Harris played 1 snap and got 1 carry that resulted in a 1-yard loss. Harris has 4 carries for 4 yards on the season.

Atlanta Falcons

Damiere Byrd: Byrd caught his only target for 12 yards. He has 10 catches for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns on the season.

Green Bay Packers

Kingsley Enagbare: Enagbare saw his playtime decrease this week logging 29 snaps. He had 2 tackles. Enagbare has 26 tackles, 1 pass defended, and 2 sacks on the season.

Keisean Nixon: Nixon logged 37 snaps on defense and continued to shine on special teams. He had 2 tackles, defended a pass, and sealed the win for the Packers with a 4th quarter interception. Nixon also returned 4 kickoffs for 102 yards with a long of 35 yards. Nixon has 20 tackles, 2 passes defended, 1 forced fumble, and 1 interception on the season. Check out one of the greatest of all-time praising Keisean.

Minnesota Vikings

Nick Muse: Muse did play any offensive snaps.

D.J. Wonnum: Wonnum played 47 snaps on defense and recorded 3 tackles with 1 coming for a loss and one QB hit. He has 28 tackles on the season with 1 forced fumble and 3.5 sacks. The one QB hit came at a perfect time for the Vikings as they held on to improve to 10-2.

Tennessee Titans

Dennis Daley: Daley played 45 snaps at left tackle. PFF, (Pro Football Focus), has Daley graded at 50.0 on the season.

Houston Texans

A.J. Cann: Cann played 65 snaps at right guard. PFF has Cann graded at 63.3 for the season.

Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney: Clowney had 2 tackles this week. He has 20 tackles on the season with 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovered, and 2 passes defended.

Los Angeles Rams

Ernest Jones: Jones had 8 tackles this week. He has 89 tackles on the season to go with 1 pass defended and 1 forced fumble.

Miami Dolphins

Melvin Ingram: Ingram logged only 21 snaps but he had 1 tackle which was a sack. He has 20 tackles, 6 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 defensive touchdown on the season.

Brandon Shell: Shell played 46 snaps at left tackle. PFF has Shell graded at 62.2 on the season.

San Francisco 49ers

Deebo Samuel: Deebo had 4 carries for 5 yards. He also had 6 catches on 10 targets for 58 yards. On the season Deebo has 50 catches for 569 yards and 2 touchdowns and 37 rushes for 207 yards and 2 touchdowns. One of his carriers should should have been a 10-yard loss and he managed to keep it from being a complete disaster.

Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Stallworth: Stallworth only played 10 snaps and had one tackle. He has 4 tackles on the season.

Chris Lammons: Lammons was active this week but did not record any stats. He has 6 tackles and 1 forced fumble this season.

Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst: Caught 2 of 3 targets for 12 yards. Hurst has 48 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Hurst exited Sunday's game with the Chiefs in the first half with a calf injury.

Los Angeles Chargers

Zack Bailey: As stated above Bailey was active for the first time this season, however, he did not log any offensive snaps.

Dallas Cowboys

Israel Mukuamu: Mukuamu played only 4 snaps on defense and recorded 2 tackles. He has 15 tackles on the season.

Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Gilmore: 6 total tackles and 2 passes defended including an interception. Gilmore has 52 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 8 passes defended on the season. PFF grades Gilmore at 79.5 on the season.

New Orleans Saints

Adam Prentice: Prentice got his first carry of the season taking it 2 yards. He has 1 catch and 1 carry this year that both went for 2 yards.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Succop: Succop was 1-1 on field goal attempts and he converted on both of his extra-point attempts. Tom Brady will get the credit but Succop's last extra point was the winning point. He is 24-27 on field goal attempts this season and 17-17 on extra points. Succop has 89 points this season.

Javon Kinlaw (49ers), Carlins Platel (Steelers), and Rico Dowdel (Cowboys) all remained on the IR this week.

Kobe Smith (Falcons), Pharoh Cooper (Cardinals), and Bryan Edwards (Chiefs) remained on their teams’ respective practice squads.

