Published Nov 15, 2024
STAR POWER: Carolina vs Mizzou
Perry McCarty  •  GamecockScoop
Staff Writer
@ItsCoachMcCarty

QUARTERBACK

Carolina:

LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR


Mizzou:

Drew Pyne = 4 STAR



RUNNING BACK

Carolina:

Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR


Mizzou:

Nate Noel = 3 STAR



WIDE RECEIVER 

Carolina:


Nyck Harbor = 5 STAR

Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR

Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR


Mizzou:

Luther Burden = 5 STAR

Theo Wease = 4 STAR

Joshua Manning = 4 STAR




TIGHT END

Carolina:

Josh Simon = 3 STAR


Mizzou:

Jordon Harris = 3 STAR



OFFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

LT - Tree Babalade = 4 STAR

LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR

C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR

RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR

RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR


Mizzou:

LT - Marcus Bryant = 4 STAR

LG - Cayden Green = 4 STAR

C - Drake Heismeyer= 3 STAR

RG - Cam’Ron Johnson = 3 STAR

RT - Armand Membou = 3 STAR



DEFENSIVE LINE

Carolina:

DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR

DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR

DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR

DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR


Mizzou:

DE - Zion Young = 3 STAR

DT - Sterling Webb = 3 STAR

DT - Kristian Williams = 3 STAR

DE - Johnny Walker = 3 STAR


LINEBACKER

Carolina:

WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR

MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR


Mizzou:

WLB - Corey Flagg = 4 STAR

MLB - Triston Newson = 3 STAR



SECONDARY

Carolina:

CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR

SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR

FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR

CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR

NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR


Mizzou:

NB - Daylan Carnell = 4 STAR

CB - Nicholas DeLoach = 3 STAR

SS - Marvin Burks = 4 STAR

FS - Joseph Charleston = 4 STAR

CB - Dreyden Norwood= 3 STAR


KICKER

Carolina:

Alex Herrera = N/A


Mizzou:

Blake Craig = 3 STAR



PUNTER

Carolina:

Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR


Mizzou:

Luke Bauer = NR



TOTAL

Carolina:

5 STAR = 2

4 STAR = 7

3 STAR = 11

2 STAR = 3

NR = 1


Mizzou:

5 STAR = 1

4 STAR = 9

3 STAR = 13

2 STAR = 0

NR = 1


Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.