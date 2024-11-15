STAR POWER: Carolina vs Mizzou

QUARTERBACK
LaNorris Sellers = 4 STAR
Drew Pyne = 4 STAR
RUNNING BACK
Rocket Sanders = 4 STAR
Nate Noel = 3 STAR
WIDE RECEIVER
Nyck Harbor = 5 STAR
Mazeo Bennett = 4 STAR
Vandrevius Jacobs = 3 STAR
Luther Burden = 5 STAR
Theo Wease = 4 STAR
Joshua Manning = 4 STAR
TIGHT END
Josh Simon = 3 STAR
Jordon Harris = 3 STAR
OFFENSIVE LINE
LT - Tree Babalade = 4 STAR
LG - Kamaar Bell = 3 STAR
C - Vershon Lee = 3 STAR
RG - Torricelli Simpkins = 3 STAR
RT - Cason Henry = 3 STAR
LT - Marcus Bryant = 4 STAR
LG - Cayden Green = 4 STAR
C - Drake Heismeyer= 3 STAR
RG - Cam’Ron Johnson = 3 STAR
RT - Armand Membou = 3 STAR
DEFENSIVE LINE
DE - Kyle Kennard = 3 STAR
DT - Boogie Huntley = 4 STAR
DT - TJ Sanders = 3 STAR
DE - Dylan Stewart = 5 STAR
DE - Zion Young = 3 STAR
DT - Sterling Webb = 3 STAR
DT - Kristian Williams = 3 STAR
DE - Johnny Walker = 3 STAR
LINEBACKER
WLB - Debo Williams = 2 STAR
MLB - Bam Martin-Scott = 4 STAR
WLB - Corey Flagg = 4 STAR
MLB - Triston Newson = 3 STAR
SECONDARY
CB - O’Donnell Fortune = 3 STAR
SS - Nick Emmanwori = 4 STAR
FS - DQ Smith = 2 STAR
CB - Judge Collier = 3 STAR
NB - Jalon Kilgore = 3 STAR
NB - Daylan Carnell = 4 STAR
CB - Nicholas DeLoach = 3 STAR
SS - Marvin Burks = 4 STAR
FS - Joseph Charleston = 4 STAR
CB - Dreyden Norwood= 3 STAR
KICKER
Alex Herrera = N/A
Blake Craig = 3 STAR
PUNTER
Kai Kroeger = 2 STAR
Luke Bauer = NR
TOTAL
5 STAR = 2
4 STAR = 7
3 STAR = 11
2 STAR = 3
NR = 1
5 STAR = 1
4 STAR = 9
3 STAR = 13
2 STAR = 0
NR = 1
Note: If a player has a transfer portal profile, the portal rating will be used as opposed to the high school rating.