Professional Gamecocks: NFL Week 18

Most Gamecocks in the NFL saw their seasons come to an end in as the league closed the books on the 2024 regular season. Rico Dowdle capped off a career year. Jaycee Horn made his first Pro Bowl and Ernest Jones continued to be a tackling machine finishing 13th in the league total stops. Yet this week we wanted to highlight Zack Bailey , the offensive lineman that went un-drafted in 2019. He's spent six years in the league, primarily on practice squads. He was active for the first time this season for the Jets in Week 18 and played offensive snaps for the first time in his career. Bailey was on the field when Aaron Rodgers threw what might have been his final touchdown on his final NFL play.

Miami Dolphins- Cam Smith (DB): Smith is on the IR for the second time this season with a shoulder injury. He finished his second NFL season with 16 tackles on the season.

New England Patriots- Marcellas Dial (DB): Marcellas made his first career NFL start on defense in New England's win over Buffalo. He recorded five total tackles. Dial finished his rookie season with 12 tackles on the season and a forced fumble.

Kevin Harris (RB): Harris is on the Patriots practice squad and didn't appear in a game this season. This was his third season in the NFL.

New York Jets- Javon Kinlaw (DL): Javon likely played his final game as a Jet and he played well with with two tackles, a sack and a forced fumble. Kinlaw has 40 tackles, a fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks on the season.

Zack Bailey (OL): Bailey was elevated to the main roster and appeared in his first NFL game since 2022, playing nine snaps on offense. This was the second career appearance for Bailey and the first ever game snaps on offense at right tackle.

Indianapolis Colts- Chris Lammons (DB): Lammons was cut by the Colts last week prior to their Week 18 win over the Jaguars. Chris had 12 total tackles on the season with a sack, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles.

Jacksonville Jaguars- Dennis Daley (OL): Daley is on the Jags practice squad and did not see any game action in 2024. This was his sixth season in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers- Hayden Hurst (TE): Hurst played just six offensive snaps in the Chargers win over the Raiders without recording a stat. Hayden finished the regular season with eight catches for 73 yards on the season.

Denver Broncos- Nate Adkins (TE): Nate caught all three of his targets for 25 yards in Denver's playoff-clinching win over Kansas City's backups. He finished with five tackles and 14 catches for 115 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

Nick Gargiulo (OL): Nick is a member of the Broncos practice squad and did not appear in any games in 2024. This was his rookie season.

Kansas City Chiefs- Darius Rush (DB): Rush is on the Chiefs practice squad. This was his second season in the NFL. He appeared in two games the first two weeks of the season with Pittsburgh before being cut and finding his way to KC's practice squad.

New York Giants- Dante Miller (RB): Miller was elevated to the main roster but was inactive for the Giants Week 18 loss to Philadelphia. He appeared in two games this season and recorded one tackle on the season.

Dallas Cowboys- Rico Dowdle (RB): Rico and the Cowboys lost their finale to Washington but he finished out his career year. In Week 18, Rico went for 72 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown and caught two passes for 12 yards. Rico finished with 39 catches for 249 yards and three touchdowns and 1,079 rushing yards this season with two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks (WR): Brooks played 16 snaps on offense and 21 on special teams without recording a stat. Jalen had 12 catches for 177 yards and a touchdown on the season. He also logged four tackles on the year.

Israel Mukuamu (DB): Izzy recorded one tackle. He had 19 tackles and two interceptions on the season.

Chicago Bears- Zacch Pickens (DL): Pickens was inactive for the Bears win over Green Bay. He finished the season with 19 tackles and a sack.

Green Bay Packers- Keisean Nixon (DB/RS): Keisean had six tackles with two for a loss in Green Bay's meaningless loss to Chicago. He also returned three kicks for 73 yards. This season he has 88 total tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles, seven passes defended and an interception.

Kingsley Enagbare (DL): Kingsley played 35 snaps on defense and seven on special teams without recording a stat. Enagbare finished with 39 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles on the season.

Minnesota Vikings- Stephon Gilmore (CB): Stephon had two tackles in Minnesota's costly loss to Detroit. He had 56 tackles, an interception and nine defended passes during the regular season.

Nick Muse (TE): Muse is a member of the Vikings practice squad. This is his third season in the NFL. He appeared in four games without recording a stat.

Carolina Panthers- Jadeveon Clowney (DL/LB): Clowney had four total tackles, a sack, a defended pass and three quarterback hits in the Panthers win over Atlanta. He has 46 tackles on the season with 5.5 sacks and four defended pass.

D.J. Wonnum (DL): Wonnum had five total tackles. D.J. had 37 tackles, four sacks and a forced fumble on the season. He only appeared in eight games due to injury.

Jaycee Horn (DB): Jaycee was inactive with a hip injury, he was selected to his first Pro Bowl. Horn finished 2024 with 68 tackles, 13 defended passes, two sacks and an interception on the season.

Xavier Legette (WR): Xavier caught three passes for 30 yards. He finished his rookie season with 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons- Jovaughn Gwyn (OL): Gwyn is on the Falcons practice squad. Jovaughn appeared in one game this season without recording a stat.

New Orleans Saints- Adam Prentice (FB): Adam played 12 snaps on offense and 11 on special teams without recording a stat in the Saints loss to Tampa Bay. He finished the season with seven tackles and no offense stats.

Spencer Rattler (QB): Spencer had his best game as a pro. Rattler went 24-42 passing for 240 yards with a touchdown with no turnovers. He also Saints had 11 yards on the ground. Rattler is 130-for-228 with 1,317 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 18 times for 146 yards.

Seattle Seahawks- Ernest Jones (LB): Jones recorded nine total tackles and a half a sack in Seattle's win over the Rams. The Seahawks will miss the postseason despite a 10-7 record. Ernest finished 138 total tackles, an interception, half a sack, a forced fumble and four defended passes on the season.

San Francisco 49ers: Deebo Samuel (WR): Deebo was inactive for the 49ers Week 18 loss to Arizona. Samuel, in his possible last season with the 49ers, had 51 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns and 42 carries for 136 yards and a touchdown.