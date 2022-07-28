Projected Depth Chart Entering Fall Camp

With just over one week until the start of fall camp, it is time to start looking at how the roster might shake out. Head coach Shane Beamer said at SEC Media Days everyone except defensive lineman Rick Sandidge would be available for the start of fall camp, but it has since been announced Sandidge would be taking a medical hardship and ending his career in Columbia.

Where does that leave the roster as of the last week of July? It might end up looking something like this.



Skill Positions

Quarterback: 1 – Spencer Rattler 2 – Luke Doty 3 - Colten Gauthier No drama here. After running through four quarterbacks last season, the matter is as settled as it could possibly be heading into 2022. The Oklahoma transfer Rattler will have the job from day one.

Running back: 1 – Marshawn Lloyd 2 – Christian Beal-Smith 3 – Juju McDowell Lloyd missed all of 2020 with a torn ACL and was used sparingly last season, but should be ready to step into the role as the lead back. Aiding him will be Wake Forest transfer Beal-Smith and the sophomore McDowell.

Wide receiver: 1 - Josh Vann, Antwane Wells Jr., Dakereon Joyner 2 - Corey Rucker, Xavier Legette, Ahmarean Brown It’s a crowded group, and one with some new additions via the transfer portal. Last season’s leading receiver Vann is back, but Rucker and Wells Jr. are transfers from Sun Belt schools Arkansas State and James Madison respectively. Joyner is expected to return to his role as a wide receiver after playing quarterback some of last season and in the bowl game.

Tight end: 1a - Jaheim Bell 1b - Austin Stogner 3 - Traevon Kenion One of the strengths of this team figures to be its tight end room. Bell was second on the team in receiving yards and tied for the lead in touchdowns a year ago, and now he will be joined by Oklahoma transfer Austin Stogner. This room gives Beamer some options with 12 personnel, and Stogner’s transition should be smoother than most transfers with his old quarterback Rattler along with him.



Offensive Line

Left tackle:

1 - Jaylen Nichols 2 - Jakai Moore

Left guard: 1 - Vershon Lee 2 - Trai Jones

Center: 1 - Eric Douglas 2 - Hank Manos

Right guard: 1 - Jovaughn Gwyn 2 - Colin Henrich

Right tackle: 1 - Dylan Wonnum 2 - Tyshawn Wannamaker

Experience is the name of the game here. All five starters are back from last season, a massive boost both to Rattler’s protection and the flexibility of the entire offense with scheme familiarity. The unit did struggle as a whole last season, leaving the door open for possible shuffling or replacements throughout the season. Moore and Manos are upperclassmen who are not projected to start the season, but could factor into the plans down the line should there be injuries.



Front Seven



EDGE: 1 – (Strongside) Jordan Burch, (Weakside) Jordan Strachan 2 – (Strongside) Tyreek Johnson OR Terrell Dawkins, (Weakside) Gilber Edmund OR Terrell Dawkins

Defensive tackle: 1 – Zacch Pickens, Alex Huntley 2 – MJ Webb, Tonka Hemingway The defensive line is an interesting mix of proven and unproven. Pickens had a chance to go pro last year but elected to return. Huntley will join him in the middle after making the all-SEC freshman team last season in what has the potential to be a stout run-stopping duo. Webb saw the majority of backup minutes along with Huntley to close out last season and Hemingway appeared in all 13 games. On the outside, Burch was a five-star recruit who played in a reserve role but seems poised for 2022 to be his breakout season. Dawkins enters the program as a transfer from North Carolina State, while Johnson has been injured the past few years and is finally healthy.

Linebackers: 1 – (MIKE) Sherrod Greene, (WILL) Brad Johnson 2 – (MIKE) Debo Williams, (WILL) Mohamed Kaba Johnson, the second-leading tackler from last season’s team checks into this group. Along with the offensive line, it is the most experienced group on the team with Greene and Johnson playing as super seniors. Kaba was also a regular contributor to the 2021 linebacking corps and should be an important piece of the puzzle again. Williams will help fill at the MIKE spot.



Secondary

Cornerbacks: 1 – Darius Rush, Marcellas Dial 2 – Isaiah Norris, O’Donnell Fortune Rush had an interception against East Carolina last season and started in all but one game. Dial started seven games last season as a transfer from Georgia Military College and figures to step into a more permanent starting role. The backup minutes are up for grabs, but Norris has the inside track coming out of the spring.

Strong Safety: 1 - R.J. Roderick 2- Tyrese Ross Roderick has been a starter since the 2019 season and has been one of the most consistent presences on the roster. Little used Tyrese Ross will have the opportunity to collect backup minutes.

Free Safety: 1 - Devonni Reed 2 - BJ Gibson Jaylan Foster’s departure means there is a lot of production to be replaced here, and it starts with a fresh transfer to the program from Central Michigan named Devonni Reed. BJ Gibson saw plenty of time in the spring game, but is a walk-on and will have to hold off all of the talented freshmen defensive backs.

Nickel: 1 - Cam Smith 2 - David Spaulding Again, no drama here. Smith is arguably the best player on the roster and a potential first-round pick in next year’s NFL Draft. He should be the backbone of the secondary, and maybe the defense as a whole.



