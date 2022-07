Preseason Football Schedule Released From The University

The preseason football schedule has been released by The University of South Carolina Athletics Department. Fall camp is set to begin next week. The full schedule is listed below:

2022 SOUTH CAROLINA PRESEASON PRACTICE SCHEDULE AND MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Note: All practices are closed unless otherwise noted. Times/availability subject to change.

Thursday, August 4 - Players Report/Media Day

Shane Beamer Press Conference - 3-3:30 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility

Assistant Coaches Media Availability - 3:30-4 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility

Student-Athlete Media Availability - 4-5 pm, Spurrier Indoor Facility

Friday, August 5 - Practice - 9:40 am (Open to media for stretch and five periods)

Saturday, August 6 - Practice - 9:40 am (No media availability)

---Sunday, August 7 - Practice - 10 am (No media availability)

Monday, August 8 - Practice - 3:05 pm (Open to media for stretch and five periods)

Tuesday, August 9 - Offensive players late morning media - Time TBA; Practice - 3:05 pm

Wednesday, August 10 - Off Day (No media availability)

Thursday, August 11 - Defensive players late morning media - Time TBA; Practice - 3:05 pm

Friday, August 12 - Practice - 3:05 pm (Open to media for stretch and four periods)

Saturday, August 13 - Practice - 3:15 pm, Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (Coach Beamer post-practice media at WBS)

---Sunday, August 14 - Off Day (No media availability)

Monday, August 15 - Practice - 9:40 am (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 16 - Practice - 11:10 am (Offensive players post-practice media)

Wednesday, August 17 - Practice - 11:10 am (Defensive players post-practice media)

Thursday, August 18 - Practice - 9:35 am (Open to media for stretch and five periods; Coordinators press conference - 12:15 pm); First day of Classes

Friday, August 19 - Practice - 7:30 pm (No media availability)

Saturday, August 20 - Practice - 7 pm, Scrimmage at Williams-Brice Stadium (No media availability)

---Sunday, August 21 - No Practice (No media availability)

Monday, August 22 - Off Day (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 23 - Practice - 10 am (Players post-practice media; Coach Beamer press conference - 1:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 24 - Practice - 10 am (Coordinators press conference - 12:30 pm)

Thursday, August 25 - Practice - 10:15 am (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 6 pm)

Friday, August 26 - Practice - 4:45 pm (No media availability)

Saturday, August 27 - Off Day (No media availability)

---Sunday, August 28 - Practice - 5:45 pm (No media availability)

Monday, August 29 - Off Day (No media availability)

Tuesday, August 30 - Practice - 10 am (Players post-practice media; Coach Beamer press conference - 1:30 pm)

Wednesday, August 31 - Practice - 10 am (Coach Beamer on SEC teleconference, 12:10 pm; Coordinators press conference - 12:30 pm)

Thursday, September 1 - Practice - 10:15 am (No media availability; Coach Beamer at Carolina Calls from Backstreets Grill, 6 pm)

Friday, September 2 - Walk-Thru - 3:30 pm (No media availability)

Saturday, September 3 - South Carolina vs. Georgia State, 7:30 pm, Williams-Brice Stadium, ESPN+/SECN+---

Sunday, September 4 - Practice - 5:45 pm (Coach Beamer teleconference, 7:15 pm)