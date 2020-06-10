Alex Wright, who served as a team manager and director of baseball analytics for the South Carolina baseball team over the last four years joins Collyn Taylor for the latest quarantine conversation.

Wright was with the Gamecocks from 2017-20 and talks about the beginning of Mark Kingston era, how the coaching staff incorporates analytics and how that philosophy has changed over the last few years and some of his favorite stories and players from his time at South Carolina.

Check out the video below!



