Quarterback Dante Reno enters transfer portal

South Carolina quarterback Dante Reno will enter the transfer portal, he told Rivals insider Adam Friedman.

Reno was a four-star recruit and the first member of Shane Beamer's 2024 recruiting class, but was buried on the depth chart. Reno was behind of course starter LaNorris Sellers, but also backup Robby Ashford during his redshirt season last fall. He appeared in one game, taking some snaps late in South Carolina's September blowout victory over Akron.

Not only is Sellers back for the 2025 campaign, South Carolina also brought in Ohio State transfer Air Noland and signed incoming freshman Cutter Woods to its quarterback room, with Luke Doty still in the mix as well.

Reno is in the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining, and leaves South Carolina with four scholrship quarterbacks on its roster going into the fall.

The transfer portal closes on Friday, although players already in the portal can still sign with teams after the deadline passes.

