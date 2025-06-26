Re-Ranking the Wins of the Beamer Era- Part I

(Photo by Jeff Blake-Imagn Images)

In the summer of 2023, Shane Beamer was 15-11 as South Carolina's head coach. Two seasons later, he's sitting at 29-22 having come off his most successful season yet. A 9-3 regular season and a top 20 finish in the AP Poll - a first since the 2013 season. During Talkin' Season 2023, we ranked the Shane Beamer wins. Two years later we are doing it again. The rankings aren't necessary the best games or best finishes, they will reflect the importance of the win for the program. The wins we are looking at today aren't ones that you'll tell your grandkids about, but as the old saying goes "a win is a win is a win." Below are wins 29-24

#29: 2023: 47-21 over Furman- Sunrise on the Horizon

South Carolina was coming off a loss in Charlotte to North Carolina, a loss where they couldn't even muster a yard on the ground. The Gamecocks rushed for -2 yards thanks to nine North Carolina sacks of Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler. There wasn't much that the Gamecocks could do against Furman that would erase what was witnessed in Charlotte the week prior. The staff hadn't yet figured out that Mario Anderson was the best running back on the roster yet, or was being extremely loyal to Dak Joyner, who was playing out of position at RB. Carolina could only manage 2.8 yards per carry against Furman's FCS defense. Like in the UNC game, Rattler was near perfect in the win over the Paladins throwing for 345 yards on 25-of-27 passing. The 2023 season was worst under Beamer as South Carolina lost key contributors to NFL and the transfer portal, but the highlight above and fourth quarter back shoulder touchdown pass to Nick Harbor would provide a glimpse of things to come.

#28- 2021: 23-14 over Troy. Gamecocks Overcome One of the Biggest Goofs in School History for Win Over Pesky Trojans.

Kevin Harris led the SEC in rushing in 2020, yet through four games South Carolina had one rushing touchdown in 2021. They only mustered 101 yards on the ground against a Troy team that finished 2021 5-7, 34 of those yards came on a Josh Vann run. Meanwhile, Trojan back B.J. Smith turned 19 carries into 102 yards and a score. This wasn't what Gamecock fans were looking for heading into the meat of the SEC schedule. As a unit, the Gamecocks only racked up 19 first downs, 356 yards, 16 points, and only a single offensive touchdown. This was a one possession game until 2:20 remaining in the fourth quarter when Parker White hit his third field goal of the day. The first play of the fourth quarter was nearly the most disastrous of Beamer's short tenure. Jaylan Foster sacked Troy QB Taylor Powell causing Powell to fumble. The loose ball was picked up by Jahmar Brown who proceeded to flip the ball forward a into the air a step before the goal line the fumble return. There wasn't a Trojan player within five yards, but the ball rolled out of the back of the end zone. Instead of a scoop and score, it was first and ten for Troy after the touchback. It could have been a career day for Brown, as he had blocked a punt earlier in the second half. The Gamecock defense bent but never broke, turning the Trojans over four times including a David Spaulding 74-yard pick-six.

#27- 2022: 50-10 over SC State. Impending Weather Forces Thursday Night Win Over Instate Bulldogs

Hurricane Ian was expected to thrash the South Carolina coast, it did end up hitting Myrtle Beach but overall the Palmetto State was spared the worst of Ian's wrath. One of the minor consequences was that the Gamecocks’ scheduled Saturday home game against SC State was moved to Thursday night earlier in the week. As a result, the crowd was light. The paid crowd of 61,551 appeared to be closer to about 45-50k in actual attendance. The Gamecocks came out of the tunnel flat. It took the entire first quarter for the Gamecocks to score. Spencer Rattler hit MarShawn Lloyd on a five-yard touchdown pass on the first quarter's final play. The Gamecocks would push that lead to 22-0 at the half. The Bulldogs marched right down the field on their first possession of the second half and cut the lead to 22-7. The Gamecock dominated the remainder of the game winning 50-10, South Carolina's offensive line struggled to open holes against the undersized Bulldog front seven. Rattler threw two interceptions, one on the game's opening drive and another coming after Carolina took over position on a turnover to start a drive in the State red zone in the second quarter. The Gamecocks did block two punts, but Josh Vann fumbled one of them on the recovery and turned the ball back over to State. Carolina mustered only 404 yards of offensive against outgunned Bulldogs. In terms of overall play, this was one of the worst efforts under Beamer likely due to the weather and the opponent.

#26- 2024: 23-19 over Old Dominion: A Rocky Start to Fantastic Season

With a lot of question marks following a disappointing 2023, Gamecock fans were looking for a blow out win. Instead they got a 4-quarter nail-bitter with a weather delay in between. Statistically, the opener was the worst game of LaNorris Sellers' career. He was sacked four times, only completed 43.5% of his passes, threw no touchdown passes and had the lowest passing yardage of any game (other than LSU where he left injured in the second quarter). The Gamecock o-line also couldn't consistently create running lanes against the unusual look the Monarchs presented. Carolina only averaged 3.1 yards per carry and was out-gained by ODU 305-288. South Carolina likely loses this game if not for its' defense creating two turnovers inside the Gamecocks red zone. This game is notable for the debut of the best defensive end duo in the country for 2024. Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart reeked havoc in the Monarch backfield all day. The duo combined for four sacks and three forced fumbles. Jalen Kilgore snuffed out a late Monarch driver with an interception to preserve a win that was much tougher than expected.

#25- 2022: 56-20 over Charlotte. Gamecocks Stumble Early, Regroup late and Blow Out a Bad 49ers Team.

The Charlotte 49ers were really bad in 2022. They would finish 3-9 and coach Will Healy would be let go at the end of the season. Just five days prior to the South Carolina State game, the Gamecocks would again come out of the blocks slow against the 49ers. Midway through the second quarter Charlotte led 14-10. In the first half, Charlotte picked up third down conversions at will. They would finish 8-14 on the night on 3rd down. The Gamecock pass rush was a non-factor finishing with only a single sack for nine yards. Charlotte's first scoring drive (exactly 7:00 minutes) ended in a touchdown and went for 90 yards. The Gamecock defense was challenged at the half responded with back-to-back interceptions in the third quarter, (Brad Johnson and DQ Smith). South Carolina's offense did what pleased in the second half with 36 points, 22 coming in the third quarter alone, after only scoring 20 points in the first half. Lloyd was the star of this game with 169 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Christian Beal-Smith added two more rushing scores. Corey Rucker established himself as the most efficient Gamecock in program history. He caught one pass in his Gamecock career and it went for a 52-yard touchdown. The Gamecocks never punted all night and MarShawn Lloyd had the highlight reel touchdown above.

#24- 2023: 38-28 over Jacksonville State. Carolina wins the Battle of the Gamecocks

Stone Blanton didn't have a lot of highlights in the Garnet and Black, but he temporarily kept the Gamecocks bowl hopes alive with a win over Rich Rodriguez's Jacksonville State Gamecocks. South Carolina was leading 31-28 with 2:00 minutes remaining in the contest. Jax State had driven the ball from their own 25 to the Gamecock 17, well within field goal range. Jacksonville State wanted the win, on 2nd and 11 Rich Rod dialed up a wheel route but before JSU QB Zion Webb could get set, Debo Williams provided pressure of the edge. Webb rushed the throw and Blanton was right there to bring the errant pass back 88-yards for the game-winning touchdown. Future viral Carolina Panthers receiver, Kentucky Derby correspondent and star of the latest GloRilla video, Xavier Legette had a career day with nine catches for 217 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to the key pressure, Williams finished with a game-high 13 tackles. Not the prettiest of wins, but longtime Gamecock fans relished a victory over Rodriguez, the former Tommy Bowden Era Clemson Offensive Coordinator. More recently Rodriguez had also announced that he turned down the Carolina job prior the hiring of Will Muschamp, despite having never been offered the position.

