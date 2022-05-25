Recruiting tidbits, extra notes from East Coast Swing
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Our whirlwind East Coast recruiting road trip swung all over the place with stops in Philadelphia, northern New Jersey, Maryland, Washington D.C. and, ultimately, Connecticut.In case you missed it,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news