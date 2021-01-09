@GamecockCentral

South Carolina reportedly has their defensive coordinator.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel is reporting Shane Beamer will hire Clayton White, who currently serves as Western Kentucky.

Thamel also says White has been a "sought after DC candidate" the last two coaching cycles.

White is a two-time Broyles Award nominee, which goes to the nation's best assistant coach. He earned the nominations in 2017 and 2019.

White, according to his bio at Western Kentucky, runs a 4-2-5 system and produced a top 25 defense in 2019.

White's also spent time at NC State, Bowling Green and UConn and played at NC State and with the Giants and Buccaneers before getting into coaching.

He's a former defensive back and coaches the secondary at Western Kentucky.

The rest of White's bio, courtesy WKUSports.com.

Beamer's staff is coming together with the spring semester starting Monday. He tabbed Marcus Satterfield as offensive coordinator Thursday, Luke Day as the strength and conditioning coach Friday night and locked in White today.

Currently there are two openings on his 10-man assistant staff. The Gamecocks have four offensive assistants in the boat with Satterfield, running backs coach Des Kitchings, receivers coach Justin Stepp and Erik Kimrey at tight ends. Beamer is in the process of hiring an offensive line coach.

Defensively, Tracy Rocker is coaching defensive line and Mike Peterson outside linebackers.

Pete Lembo is also serving as associate head coach and special teams coordinator.