South Carolina Citrus Bowl bound, to face Illinois in battle of 9-3 teams

To Orlando they go.

South Carolina football looked bound for the Citrus Bowl all week, but after Alabama dropped out of the College Football Playoff, the bowl game with the first pick of non-SEC playoff teams had another option.

Turns out, the Gamecocks were still a pretty attractive candidate.

South Carolina will take on Illinois in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, matching up a pair of 9-3 teams.

The game is set for Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. This will be South Carolina's 25th bowl game in progrm history, and a win would secure just the fifth 10-win season in program history and first since 2013. South Carolina played in the Citrus Bowl following the 2013 season, beating Wisconsin. The Gamecocks also beat Nebraska in Orlando following campaign.

Ilinois is coached by former Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who is in his fourth year with the Illini. Former South Carolina wide reievers coach Justin Stepp is in his first year on staff at Illinois after departing the program in February.

It will be the first ever match-up between the two programs.

************************************************************************

Looking to continue the conversation? Join us on the insider's forum to talk all things South Carolina football.