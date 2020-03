South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach Will Muschamp is expected to have more of his former players selected during April's NFL Draft.

Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw, a Palmetto State native recruited to Columbia by Muschamp, will be South Carolina's top selection during the 2020 draft. The Goose Creek product is thought of as a first-round pick and could come off the board in the first 15 selections.

Wide receiver Bryan Edwards, punter Joseph Charlton, defensive lineman DJ Wonnum, and running backs Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster could also be selected at various points next month.

Muschamp, with coaching stops at Auburn, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Valdosta State, and West Georgia.

*** In order to make this list, each player had to have been coached by Muschamp for at least one season at a particular school. Muschamp was either the position coach, coordinator, or head coach for each player listed at one point.