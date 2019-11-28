Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2021 defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins visited South Carolina for camp this summer and this weekend he'll get the chance to take in the Gamecocks' gameday atmosphere for the first time when the Gamecocks host rival Clemson.

"One thing I like is, it's in-state, it's close," Ingram-Dawkins said of South Carolina. "I can get there whenever I wanted to for a visit or for a game. Some good defensive linemen have come through that school and that's what I play. I know a lot of players on that team personally, so it's cool."

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!