News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 12:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising Gaffney DL set to take in first Gamecocks game

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
@WesMitchellGC
Football/Recruiting Insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Gaffney (S.C.) class of 2021 defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins visited South Carolina for camp this summer and this weekend he'll get the chance to take in the Gamecocks' gameday atmosphere for the first time when the Gamecocks host rival Clemson.

"One thing I like is, it's in-state, it's close," Ingram-Dawkins said of South Carolina. "I can get there whenever I wanted to for a visit or for a game. Some good defensive linemen have come through that school and that's what I play. I know a lot of players on that team personally, so it's cool."

LIMITED TIME OFFER: New subscribers get up to 50% off the first year plus get free Gamecocks gear! All with in-depth coverage of your Gamecocks!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}