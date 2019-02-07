Rivals.com weighs in on South Carolina Gamecocks' 2019 recruiting class
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKSUSC's 2019 class is now complete, with Will Muschamp and his staff adding a pair of four-star prospects during Wednesday's early signing period and inking two previously com...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news