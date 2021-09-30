TJ Power knew about South Carolina’s program for a while.

The 2023 forward grew up watching some of the Gamecocks’ teams with Sindarius Thornwell on them and, because his sister went to high school with now-Gamecock Aliyah Boston and keeps track of how things are going in Columbia.

Now he has another reason to keep up South Carolina as one of the Gamecocks’ top priorities in the 2023 class.