SAN ANTONIO -- Class of 2020 Rivals250 defensive tackle Alex Huntley has been committed to South Carolina since June, so when the Early Signing Period came and went without Huntley signing a letter-of-intent, some Gamecocks fans were puzzled. But when arrived at the All-American Game on Monday, Huntley said everything is still on pace for him to sign with South Carolina. Rivals.com caught up with him to break things down, including a recent visit to Virginia and a potential January visit to Georgia.

"The biggest thing was that all my friends are signing in February and I just wanted to sign with my friends and have one signing day and do it all together. I just wanted to wait and do it with them."

On impact of Will Muschamp job rumors: "It did effect me. My family didn't really like that. We weren't too happy about that. Especially my mom. She wasn't a fan. But we talked to Coach Muschamp and we trust him and what he said and the coaching staff and he put us at ease with all of that."

Thoughts on South Carolina's season: "I thought they had a great defense, especially with how much they were on the field. They didn't have the best scenarios but they had a great defense and a great defensive line. Javon Kinlaw is one of the best defensive linemen in the nation and Coach Muschamp is known for having great defenses. That just shows that if the offense starts doing well and moving the ball I think it could be really good."

On Jordan Burch committing to South Carolina: "I didn't know it was going to happen. If you watch the video of the announcement you can see me going crazy because I really didn't know what was going to happen. I texted him the night before to tell him good luck, but when he chose South Carolina I was ecstatic."

On if Burch will stick with the Gamecocks: "A lot of people are saying he might do something else but he committed to South Carolina and he did it for a reason. I'm hoping he stays and I don't think there's any doubts of him not staying so I'm not really worried about it."

On Virginia Official Visit: "I went down there just before the dead period. Just getting to know the coaches, Coach Mendenhall, Coach So'oto. I think they're really smart coaches. My family really wanted me to take a visit there so I was like, let's do it. I'm still thinking about them here and there. But I'm committed to South Carolina and that's where I want to go. But every now and then I think about it."

Potential Georgia official: "Georgia is probably the visit I've been thinking about taking the most. I've been talking to them a good bit. They've been reaching out and they want me to take an official so I might do that. I haven't decided yet, I'm more likely yes to do it than no but I don't have a weekend picked out yet."