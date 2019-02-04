"I went back and forth between two teams for a little but, but I woke up that day and new my decision. I know who I am signing with Wednesday."

"I woke up a couple of weeks ago and I felt it," said Robinson. "I woke up, felt like I knew the school and went to talk to my mom about it. After talking with her, I went ahead and called the coaches and committed.

National Signing Day is Wednesday and it can't get here fast enough for four-star safety Jammie Robinson . The star out of Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County helped his team go 15-0 and a state title, so signing Wednesday will cap off a great senior season.

Robinson has not alerted the three losing schools of his decision yet. He plans to do that at some point before he signs Wednesday at 2pm ET.

"I plan to tell them soon. I know I have to tell them, so I am ready. It is not easy to tell three schools no, but it is time for me to man up, let them know of my decision and move on with the one I am signing with."

He took official visits to Auburn and Tennessee in January. He visited Kentucky in December and his official visit to South Carolina was back in June. He gave each of his finalists a long look, but it came down to one thing for him.

"It was that home feeling that led me to choose the school I have committed to," said Robinson. "Every time I have visited there, it has felt like home. That is what it was for me. The vibe there got me."

Although people are asking him daily where he is going, Robinson said it has been easy to keep quiet about his decision and keep people guessing. Only a few select people close to him know of his decision and he is excited to let everyone know in the coming days.

"This last month has been very hard on me, so I am looking forward to Wednesday. I have built a lot of relationships, I have taken some important visits and I am ready to get my recruitment over with.

"It hasn't been hard to keep it quiet, but I am ready to let it out and focus on my future school. I have let the coaching know at the school I am signing with and they were very excited, so I am ready to tell everyone. It will be happening soon."