Same story: South Carolina men's basketball drops 72-68 game to Ole Miss

Nobody is ignoring the elephant in the room, or simply letting the emotions take over and spill into lackluster efforts.

But South Carolina men’s basketball lost another heartbreaker on Wednesday night, its sixth loss in SEC play in a game within one possession during the final 10 seconds. The last five conference home games have all been against top-20 teams, and the Gamecocks have lost all five by a total of 17 points.

No. 19 Ole Miss escaped Columbia with a 72-68 win after letting a 10-point lead slip away into a battle down the stretch.

No matter how mature a group is or experienced a coach it has, there is way to prepare for this or deny the frustration.

One play away, again.

"It's difficult to know what to say to the guys to connect to them," Lamont Paris said. "It's frustrating for me, but more than frustration, I feel a sense of empathy for them and what they're going through. For young people, it's not that easy to bounce back."

This situation is so unique, so far outside the bounds of the normal bad breaks and tough defeats a team might take, nobody really knows what to say.

The last-gasp came in the closing second when South Carolina (10-14, 0-11 SEC) had the ball trailing 71-68 with 22.4 seconds remaining, and opted to go for a quick two to extend the game. Despite an outstanding game and especially a dominant second half, Collin Murray-Boyles could not finish at the rim. The rebound fell to Zachary Davis, who quickly tried to kick it out to the 3-point line to set up a tying shot. Nobody was home for the pass, though, and it sailed out of bounds along with South Carolina’s chances of snapping its losing streak.

Ole Miss (19-6, 8-4 SEC) got the ball inbounds safely to senior forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who iced the game at the free throw line by splitting a pair and sent the Gamecocks to their 11th consecutive defeat.

"I did specifically address decisions that we needed to make from here on out," Paris said about his message during the final media timeout of another close game. "That the whole other rest of the game, 36 minutes and 23 seconds or whatever it ended up being, it was irrelevant. It's about the decisions from here to the end of the game."

Murray-Boyles, on the other hand, lamented missed opportunities to not end up back in such a familiar position.

"The game normally dosen't come down to the last minute," he said. "We messed up a lot throughout the whole game. We're going to have to figure it out."

Everyone has a different take on the problems, but nobody has the magic solution.

Ole Miss knocked down its first five shots from the floor, seven of the first ten and 13 of the first 18, a combination of some tough shotmaking but also South Carolina with more than its fair share of defensive breakdowns and failures to close out on shooters. By the time it went into halftime with a 42-32 lead, Ole Miss was shooting 65 percent from the floor and 67 percent from 3-point range, both figures you had to figure would cool off eventually.

Inevitably, they did. The leveling off from the floor coincided with South Carolina finding some more success from the floor and working the ball inside a lot more, creating some foul trouble on the other end. Ole Miss big Malik Dia picked up his fourth foul early in the second half, and sat for nearly eight whole minutes as Chris Beard had to play with a smaller lineup.

Murray-Boyles went to work, seizing the opportunity with 20 points and six rebounds. Nick Pringle, despite battling his own foul trouble, scored 12. Even Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, the seldom used sixth-year senior law student, chipped in with a gritty seven points, three rebounds and a block.

The Gamecocks finally took their first lead since the opening minutes on a Jamarii Thomas layup with 6:55 to go, and the teams traded haymakers the rest of the way. Once Dia checked back into the game, he became the entirety of the Ole Miss offense. The junior forward scored 12 consecutive points for his team at one point, part of a stretch of 11 minutes where no other Ole Miss player knocked down a shot from the floor. His critical 3-pointer with just under two minutes to go broke a 66-66 tie, and he finished the game with 18 points.

"It's definitely frustrating," guard Jacobi Wright said. "And it's kind of a broken record for us, too. We keep telling ourselves the same thing. But we've still got more games to play, so we've got to figure out how to pull out a win."

But again, the Gamecocks couldn’t get the break down the stretch. Again, they were a play or two away down the stretch.

And again, they are still chasing that first SEC win with just seven more opportunities.

"It seems like every night is the same narrative," Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard said about the Gamecocks. "We knew this was going to be really, really hard. We expected a one-possession game, and that's what we got."

Even for opposing coaches, it is impossible to ignore what is happening to South Carolina. At this point, could you expect anything different with this team?

