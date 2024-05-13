Still no dates, but South Carolina men’s basketball at least knows where it will be going for conference play next season.

The SEC officially announced match-ups and locations for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season on Monday afternoon, the first year with Oklahoma and Texas in the conference. With the two new schools in place, it means each school will play three other schools home and away, six other schools only at home and the remaining six only on the road to complete an 18-game conference schedule.

South Carolina’s three home and away opponents will be Florida, Georgia and Mississippi State. The Gamecocks were 4-1 against these opponents last year, beating Florida at home, sweeping Mississippi State and splitting two games against Georgia.

Colonial LIfe Arena will host Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas and Texas A&M. This means John Calipari will make a trip to Columbia for the second year in a row, and last season's Final Four representative from the SEC, Alabama, will be in town.

Finally, South Carolina will make road trips to Kentucky, LSU, Missouri, Olahoma, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.

Lamont Paris will also take his team down to Fort Myers for two games in a November non-conference tournament, with the Gamecocks joining Michigan, Xavier and Virginia Tech in the field. The annual rivalry game against Clemson is also back on the schedule, this time with the Tigers traveling to Columbia. South Carolina is also scheduled to play a road game against an ACC opponent to be announced in the ACC-SEC challenge.

South Carolina finished last season 26-8 overall and 13-5 in SEC play, its best conference record since the 1996-97 campaign.

