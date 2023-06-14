South Carolina knows who it will play and where for the 2024 SEC football season. The conference announced its 2024 football opponents and locations in a television special live on Wednesday night, the first schedule to feature Texas and Oklahoma. All 16 teams in the conference will play at least one of the Sooners or Longhorns in their inagural season in the league.

The league will still only be playing an eight-game schedule, and divisional play will be scrapped with just the top two overall teams reaching the SEC Championship Game.

South Carolina will play LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri and Texas A&M at Williams-Brice Stadium, while traveling to Oklahoma, Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

The trip to Norman, Oklahoma will be the first ever meetings between the two programs, and also represent a homecoming for Shane Beamer after he spent three years on Lincoln Riley's staff with the Sooners.

South Carolina's last trip to Tuscaloosa since 2009, a game Alabama won 20-6. South Carolina's last win at Bryant-Denny Stadium was by a 20-3 score in 2004. There will also be fresh faces coming to Columbia for South Carolina fans. LSU's trip to Columbia will be the program's first since 2008, a game LSU 24-17. Ole Miss also has not played at South Carolina since a Thursday night game in 2009, a 16-10 upset win for the Gamecocks over No. 4 Ole Miss in the birth of the program's famous "Sandstorm" tradition.

Non-conference games for 2024 have already been filled out. South Carolina will host Old Dominion in week one before jumping into two weeks of SEC play and then returning to the non-conference slate for a home tilt with Akron. After that it will be all SEC games until the final two weeks of the regular season, when the Gamecocks will host FCS Wofford and then travel to Clemson for their annual rivalry game in the regular season finale.

Specific week designations for the SEC games will be announced at a later date.

