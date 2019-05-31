PerfectGame released its top 100 junior college prospects list with seven South Carolina signees making the cut, five landing in the top 40.

The Gamecocks have eight junior college commitments in the 2019 class, and seven of them landed on a prestigious list Friday afternoon.

Infielder Ivan Johnson is the highest-rated player, coming in at No. 4 after hitting .381 with nine homers and 49 RBI this year for Chipola College.



Wabash Valley outfielder Noah Myers sits at No. 21 on the list with right-handed pitchers Brannon Jordan (23), Andrew Peters (31) and Thomas Farr (39) all landing in the top 50 as well.

Myers is hitting .318 this season with over 60 stolen bases while Jordan is 8-1 on the year with a 3.33 ERA. Both Farr and Peters were limited this season with injuries.

Infield commit Jeff Heinrich lands on the list at No. 81 after hitting .466 this year with four homers and 31 RBI with Luis Aviles rounding out the list at No. 88. The catcher hit .424 this season at Wallace Community College with 17 homers and 61 RBI.

Signee Luke Little came in at No. 5 in the rankings but if he doesn't sign a professional contract, he will likely return to San Jac next season.

The Gamecocks have one other junior college commitment in the class in infielder Shane Shifflett then nine high school players signed as well.

The MLB Draft starts Monday with the first two rounds that night. Rounds 3-10 are Tuesday and the draft concludes with round 11-40 Wednesday.

View a full list of South Carolina's commitments here.