Cedar Hill (Texas) Trinity Christian class of 2019 three-star cornerback Shilo Sanders has set an official visit to South Carolina for this weekend, the 6-foot-1, 184-pounder tells GamecockCentral.com.

It's no coincidence that the defensive back is sporting the No. 21 jersey in his highlights as he's the son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Shilo Sanders, who landed an offer from South Carolina late last month, will get his first look at the program this week when the Gamecocks take on Texas A&M.

"South Carolina has a solid program," Sanders told Rivals. "I talk to their coaches and they definitely know what they're talking about. I think it would be a nice place to go to help me develop my skills for the next level, which is the NFL."

*** Complete expected visitors list for South Carolina vs. Texas A&M ***

Sanders has seen his recruitment take off with a big senior year as his father's alma mater, Florida State, also recently offered.

Sanders also holds offers from Colorado State, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Syracuse, Texas A&M, and UCF. He's also hearing from Michigan State.

This will be his first official visit of the recruiting process.

