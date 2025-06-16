Official Visit Preview – June 20th

A lot has happened since the last time South Carolina hosted official visitors — that was back on June 6th. The Gamecocks landed two four-star twin brothers in Andrew and Aiden Harris. They moved up big time for four-star defensive back Jowell Combay. They made the final two for four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, who, after his official visit, went back to Auburn. He’s going to the Elite 11 and is planning on making another trip back to South Carolina. He would like to make a commitment before the end of July.

The Gamecocks also got a commitment from three-star cornerback Kejiaun “KJ” Johnson from Alabama, who has a ton of upside to him. They hosted a camp where five-star EDGE Zion Elee showed up on a bus tour — so not an official, but an unofficial visit. Still, not bad to have a guy like that on campus who wanted to take an official visit to your school before shutting it all down. He had a recruiting staff member or coach following him around the whole day, just trying to see what they could do as he walked around the camp with a Gamecock t-shirt on.

They saw players like four-star offensive lineman Desmond Green come to town for camp, along with Malcolm Gaston from North Augusta and Maxwell Hiller from Coatesville, PA, and gave out multiple camp offers. Then June 15 came and went, so now coaches can officially contact next year‘s class 2027.

They added to the recruiting staff with former Oregon Duck Brian Bachman, and they landed former Under Armour All-American running back from Arkansas and Colorado, Isaiah Augustave. Four-star linebacker Keenan Britt (who has been committed) shut down his recruitment. And all the way up until today, they made the final three for four-star athlete Sequel Patterson, who is down to South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.

All of that recapping to say despite not having players on official visits this past weekend like many schools the Gamecocks have been busy. Adding to their class, adding depth, making the final cut for elite prospects like Landon Duckworth and Sequel Patterson. They have been working hard to make both the 2026 and 2027 classes the best they can be. And this weekend might be one of the most important official visit weekends for the Gamecocks. It’s the last one of the summer with a bunch of key targets, with any other official visits most likely happening during the season.

So let’s take a look at who’s coming:





Four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray