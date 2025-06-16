Official Visit Preview – June 20th

A lot has happened since the last time South Carolina hosted official visitors — that was back on June 6th. The Gamecocks landed two four-star twin brothers in Andrew and Aiden Harris. They moved up big time for four-star defensive back Jowell Combay. They made the final two for four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth, who, after his official visit, went back to Auburn. He’s going to the Elite 11 and is planning on making another trip back to South Carolina. He would like to make a commitment before the end of July.
The Gamecocks also got a commitment from three-star cornerback Kejiaun “KJ” Johnson from Alabama, who has a ton of upside to him. They hosted a camp where five-star EDGE Zion Elee showed up on a bus tour — so not an official, but an unofficial visit. Still, not bad to have a guy like that on campus who wanted to take an official visit to your school before shutting it all down. He had a recruiting staff member or coach following him around the whole day, just trying to see what they could do as he walked around the camp with a Gamecock t-shirt on.
They saw players like four-star offensive lineman Desmond Green come to town for camp, along with Malcolm Gaston from North Augusta and Maxwell Hiller from Coatesville, PA, and gave out multiple camp offers. Then June 15 came and went, so now coaches can officially contact next year‘s class 2027.
They added to the recruiting staff with former Oregon Duck Brian Bachman, and they landed former Under Armour All-American running back from Arkansas and Colorado, Isaiah Augustave. Four-star linebacker Keenan Britt (who has been committed) shut down his recruitment. And all the way up until today, they made the final three for four-star athlete Sequel Patterson, who is down to South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia.
All of that recapping to say despite not having players on official visits this past weekend like many schools the Gamecocks have been busy. Adding to their class, adding depth, making the final cut for elite prospects like Landon Duckworth and Sequel Patterson. They have been working hard to make both the 2026 and 2027 classes the best they can be. And this weekend might be one of the most important official visit weekends for the Gamecocks. It’s the last one of the summer with a bunch of key targets, with any other official visits most likely happening during the season.
So let’s take a look at who’s coming:
Four-star offensive lineman Darius Gray
Considered a five-star recruit by a few other websites around the industry. This might be the biggest visit of the week. The Gamecocks have led for almost a year now, with a bunch of people feeling like the tide has changed in LSU’s favor. The Gamecocks have survived each week with him not committing to a school during the official visit weekend. This is their chance to reclaim what is theirs and get the momentum back flowing toward South Carolina. Me personally, I don’t think there has been that big of a shift away from South Carolina, but this could be a big closing weekend for the Gamecocks.
Four-star cornerback Samari Matthews
He Has recently been around the country visiting most schools that were not in his final four. The Gamecocks are currently a favorite to land Matthews. I think the Gamecocks come in as the leader, and being surrounded by a bunch of people he knows well will only help the Gamecocks continue to try to close the deal.
Four-star defensive back Tamarion Watkins
The Gamecocks made his final four. He’s from the state of South Carolina. I think the Gamecocks are the favorite here. I think, just like with others, it’s a closing final visit — trying to fight off his recent visit to Georgia.
Four-star defensive back (commit) J'Zavien Currence
He’s been around the country himself, just camping with his team and taking an official visit with Samari Matthews to Florida State. I think this week is going to be big for him to put on the recruiting hat and try to help land some more defensive backs for the Gamecocks.
Four-star wide receiver Somourian Wingo
I think this one is just as important as any other official visit. The Gamecocks are deeply in the mix here, but he’s trending toward Florida. They’re currently the favorite. He’s from the state of Florida, and the Gamecocks’ once-strong receiver board is starting to go up in the air, with a guy like Travis Johnson being predicted by multiple websites now to commit to Michigan.
Four-star offensive lineman Desmond Green
Was in town just a few weeks ago for the South Carolina offensive line/defensive line camp. I think the Gamecocks are sitting in a good position here — they just have to make a compelling pitch this weekend.
Unranked tight end Tilden Riley
Currently not ranked on Rivals, but considered a three-star tight end by every other website in the industry. I think the Gamecocks lead here. The only real competition for them is West Virginia, so it will come down to whether or not he feels like he’ll get more playing time at WVU over South Carolina — who already has a four-star tight end committed from the state.