From the University:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (June 21, 2024) – Six University of South Carolina football players have been named to Athlon Sports’ 2024 SEC all-conference teams in its preseason magazine, it was announced today.

Three defensive players, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway, linebacker Debo Williams and safety Nick Emmanwori, were pegged for the second team. Running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was a third-team selection, while offensive lineman Vershon Lee and punter Kai Kroeger earned spots on Athlon’s fourth-team preseason All-SEC unit.

Hemingway, a 6-3, 295-pound “super” senior from Conway, S.C., has appeared in all 48 games over the past four seasons with 17 starts. A standout both on and off the field, Hemingway was presented with the Harold White GPA Award for the defense and with the Gamecock Toughness Award for the defense at the 2024 Garnet & Black Spring Game.

Williams, a 6-1, 235-pound senior from Symrna, Del., earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2023 after leading the Gamecocks with 113 tackles, including 9.0 tackles for loss. The 2023 Joe Morrison Award winner as the MVP of the defense and a Rex Enright team captain, Williams’ 113 tackles ranked third in the SEC and were the most for a Gamecock since 2002.

Emmanwori, a 6-3, 218-pound junior from Irmo, S.C., was a Freshman All-American in 2022. He has logged 156 tackles in his two seasons for the Garnet & Black, starting 23 of the 24 games in which he has appeared.

Sanders, a 6-2, 225-pound senior transfer from the University of Arkansas, was a first-team All-SEC pick by the AP following the 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,443 yards for the Razorbacks. The Rockledge Fla., product was limited to just six games last season due to injury.

Lee is a versatile 6-3, 320-pound redshirt senior from Woodbridge, Va., who has appeared in 38 games in his career including 27 starts, 16 at left guard, six at right tackle and five at center.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 213-pound “super” senior returns for his fifth year as the Gamecocks’ punter. The Lake Forest, Ill., native earned All-America honors in 2022 and is averaging 43.9 yards per punt during his career, with 48 punts of 50 yards or more including three of 70-plus yards.

The Gamecocks open the 2024 season on Aug. 31 when they host the Old Dominion Monarchs in a 4:15 pm kick at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Athlon Sports’ 2024 SEC all-conference teams can be found HERE.